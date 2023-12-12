Is Danny Stutsman returning to Oklahoma? Exploring Sooners OL's 2024 NFL draft plans and eligibility

Oklahoma star offensive linebacker Danny Stutsman has announced his return to the Sooners for the next season after significantly influencing the team's recent success. The prospect led his team to a third-place finish in the Big 12, with a 7-2 conference record and 10-2 overall.

Interestingly, the Sooners suffered two losses in the season where Stutsman had sustained injuries, the first one during the game and the second injury before. Only the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys performed better than the Sooners in this year's Big 12 play.

But despite the team not reaching the playoffs, Stutsman's performances earned him a place in the First-Team All-Big 12. The OL registered 52 assist tackles, 47 solo tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and one interception this year. These statistics made Stutsman one of the best OLs in the country.

Is Danny Stutsman returning to Oklahoma?

Despite many rumors of him leaving, Stutsman has announced via video on social media that he will remain at Oklahoma for another year. He teamed up with former Sooners legend Brian Bosworth to make the announcement. The caption of the post reads:

"I'M NOT LEAVING"

The video also ended with a note saying, "SEC, see you soon.”

Watch the full video here:

Oklahoma fans are all over the moon after this announcement, as their team's defense will get a massive boost next season in the form of Stutsman. Moreover, Oklahoma's move to the SEC next season makes the challenge all the more exciting. Therefore, the OL's presence with the team in the toughest conference will be a compelling watch.

Danny Stutsman NFL draft projection

When the Sooners failed to qualify for the playoffs, there were heavy assumptions that Danny Stutsman would declare himself for the 2024 NFL draft. Various reports supported the junior's departure. However, his latest announcements have cleared all doubts, as the fans will get to see him in action for the 2024 season.

Stutsman's performances in 2023 have surpassed expectations, and everyone will look forward to more of the same next year.