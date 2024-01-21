Is DJ Rodman related to Dennis Rodman? Exploring USC player's connections to former NBA superstar 

College basketball star DJ Rodman has built a reputation for himself on the court. The 22-year-old spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with Washington State before deciding to transfer to USC and play his final year of eligibility alongside LeBron James's son, Bronny James.

So far, DJ Rodman has been putting up a consistent performance for the Trojans, compiling 7.3 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds per game. CBB fans are also wondering about another aspect of the hooper and that is his relationship with former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Is DJ Rodman related to Dennis Rodman?

Yes, the USC forward is, in fact, related to former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman. DJ is actually the son of Dennis and his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

He also has a sister called Trinity, who plays soccer for the NSWL team, the Washington Spirit. The USC forward also has a stepsister called Alexis, whom Rodman shares with his first wife, Annie Bakes.

Given that his father is a renowned former NBA star, DJ has quite a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders to follow in his father's footsteps.

Dennis Rodman had quite a successful career in the NBA and went on to win five NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls before ending his NBA career in 2000. He then returned after a hiatus of three years to play basketball for different leagues in different countries.

DJ Rodman's college career so far

The 22-year-old saw limited time during his freshman season in Washington State but slowly saw more time on the court after Tony Miller's injury. In 26 games, he went on to average 1.7 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Rodman served as a role player for the first three seasons before being named as a part of the starting roster during the 2022–23 season. This was the best season of his collegiate career. DJ Rodman went on to start in 30 games and posted 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

It will be interesting to see if he can achieve the same success as his father after being drafted into the NBA.

