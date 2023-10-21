Is Emeka Egbuka playing against Penn State? Injury update on the Ohio State WR

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been missing the services of Emeka Egbuka, one-half of their elite wide receivers pairing with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a week now.

Egbuka left the Maryland game in Week 6 with a leg injury and missed the clash against the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 7 of college football action.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave an update after the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“It doesn’t seem like something major,” Ryan Day said.

Egbuka has 303 yards on 22 receptions, resulting in two touchdowns this season. His best performance came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where he had 96 yards on seven receptions.

The WR often finds himself in lots of space due to the attention that Marvin Harrison demands, making him one of the Buckeyes' most potent weapons.

The Buckeyes are up against one of the meanest defenses in college football when they take on Penn State, and Emeka Egbuka's availability could likely decide the result. So, what's his injury status?

Emeka Egbuka: Injury report

During his weekly news conference, Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave an update on his injured stars, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke.

"Hopefully, we'll have all those guys back for Saturday," Day said.

Ryan Day addressed the concern about what happens if Egbuka does not make it for the game against Penn State.

“We talked about in the preseason about how we’re going to spread the ball around,” Day said. “Well, we’re in a game now, whether it’s tight end, running back or receiver, we’re gonna need all these guys to step up. They’re all gonna have opportunities. But that’s where the depth comes in, and that’s why we have to have weapons across the field.”

Freshman Carnel Tate stepped in for Egbuka against Purdue and ended up with 79 yards on three receptions, and Ryan Day was succinct when the question came up about whether he could replace Egbuka.

“Carnell needs to be ready to go,” Day said. "He continues to impress. “It’s about that time when you think about some of the freshmen who have made it as freshmen. Usually, around the middle of the season, end of the season, they start coming on. That timeframe is right here for Carnell. We have confidence to put him in the game.”

Treveyon Henderson and Denzel Burke were listed as definitely out of the game against the Nittany Lions in the Ohio State Buckeyes' pregame availability report. Emeka Egbuka has been listed as a 'game-time decision.'