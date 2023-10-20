Ohio State Week 8 Injury Report: Latest on Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Oct. 21 at noon ET.

Ohio State is 6-0 to begin the season and coming off a lopsided win over Purdue last week. However, heading into this pivotal Big Ten matchup, the Buckeyes are dealing with some key injuries.

Let's examine the current status of the Buckeyes' players.

Ohio State Buckeyes Football Injury Report Week 8

The Ohio State Buckeyes are dealing with key injuries to cornerback Denzel Burke, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

Denzel Burke's injury update

Denzel Burke suffered an injury last week. During the third quarter, Burke went to the medical tent, then went to the locker room and did not return to the sidelines.

The defensive back is dealing with a lower-body injury and his status for Saturday's game is very much up in the air. The Buckeyes have yet to announce whether or not Burke will play or if he will be inactive.

Emeka Egbuka's injury update

Emeka Egbuka left the Ohio State Buckeye's Week 6 win over Maryland with an injury and was inactive in Week 7. He's currently listed with a lower-body injury.

Egbuka is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Penn State. If he can play, it would be a big boost for the Buckeyes' offense as the wide receiver has caught 22 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

TreVeyon Henderson's injury update

TreVeyon Henderson has missed the past two games due to injuries, but last week was a bit of a surprise that the running back was out.

Henderson participated in warmups and appeared to be looking normal, but was inactive. He is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Penn State.

This season, Henderson has run for 295 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

Miyan Williams' injury update

Miyan Williams missed last week's game against Purdue, but head coach Ryan Day said he is hopeful all four injured players will play this week against Penn State.

He told the media:

"Hopefully, we'll have all those guys back for Saturday."

This season, Williams has run for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

