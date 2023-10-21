Is TreVeyon Henderson playing against Penn State? Injury update on the Ohio State RB

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has had a stellar season and is one of the reasons behind the Buckeyes' unbeaten start to 2023. He has been out for two weeks now with an ankle injury. Henderson has 295 yards on 44 carries, resulting in five touchdowns this season.

TreVeyon Henderson participated in the team's warmup but did not play against the Maryland Terrapins and the Purdue Boilermakers in Weeks 6 and 7 of college football action.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day explained why the running back suited up but did not play in the clash against the Maryland Terrapins.

“It was one of those things where the question was, if he played the game, could he have a setback, if something happened in the game?” Day said. “The answer was yes. And just based on how everything played out last year, the decision was made to hold him out this week to make sure that he was full go next week — because we know we’ve got a lot of football ahead of us.”

Henderson had injury issues last season, and the Buckeyes are taking his health and availability more seriously as a result.

TreVeyon Henderson injury update

Speaking in his weekly news conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day gave the injury status on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

"Hopefully, we'll have all those guys back for Saturday," Day said.

After listing Henderson as definitely out on the injury report handed to the Big Ten, Ohio State has changed the status of TreVeyon Henderson, according to ESPN analyst Pete Thamel.

The Buckeyes have listed the running back as a 'game-time' decision.

Ryan Day addressed the concern about what happens if his trio of injured stars do not make it for the important game against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions.

“We talked about in the preseason about how we’re going to spread the ball around,” Day said. “Well, we’re in a game now, whether it’s tight end, running back or receiver, we’re gonna need all these guys to step up. They’re all gonna have opportunities. But that’s where the depth comes in, and that’s why we have to have weapons across the field.”

The sudden change in status by the Buckeyes indicates a possibility that TreVeyon Henderson might end up playing a part in the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions after all.