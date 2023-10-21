Is Denzel Burke playing against Penn State? Injury update on the Ohio State cornerback

The Ohio State Buckeyes can't seem to catch a break with injuries, and cornerback Denzel Burke was the latest to be added to the injury list after Week 7's college football clash against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Burke left the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the third quarter after a crunching tackle and was helped to the dressing room, from which he did not emerge.

In six games this season, Burke has an interception and eight pass breakups, and according to Pro Football Focus, he only allows 4.8 yards per target to opposing receivers.

So, what is Denzel Burke's injury status for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes' crucial clash against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions?

Denzel Burke Injury Update

Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave an update on running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke during his weekly news conference.

"Hopefully, we'll have all those guys back for Saturday," Day said.

Is Denzel Burke playing against the Penn State Nittany Lions?

The injury report handed in by the Buckeyes to the Big Ten has listed Denzel Burke as definitely out for the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. This is a huge absence for the Buckeyes, considering the quality of the opposition.

Ryan Day sounded confident that Ohio State had the depth in its roster to deal with any injuries to some of the starting prospects he has had to deal with.

“We talked about in the preseason about how we’re going to spread the ball around,” Day said. “Well, we’re in a game now, whether it’s tight end, running back or receiver, we’re gonna need all these guys to step up. They’re all gonna have opportunities. But that’s where the depth comes in, and that’s why we have to have weapons across the field.”

It is likely that Jermaine Mathews Jr. will play in Burke's stead against Penn State after replacing him against Purdue.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles sounded confident about playing Mathews if Burke is not fit enough for the titanic clash.

“For a true freshman, he’s (Mathews Jr.) got a lot of guts, got a lot of moxie,” Knowles said. “He’s just talented, and he’s shown the ability to make plays, so we’re confident putting him in there.”

The claim by Ryan Day about the quality of the Buckeyes' roster depth will be tested to the limit when his team faces one of the form teams in college football this season.