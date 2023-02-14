Is Gus Manning related to Peyton Manning? What to know about University of Tennessee legend

Gus Manning, who is of no biological relation to Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, passed away at the age of 99 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gus retired in 2000 after nearly a half-century with the University of Tennessee. He had an office at Thompson-Boling Arena until 2017 and was the Consultant Athletics Director until his passing.

He worked under eight Athletic Directors and 11 head football coaches during his career with the Volunteers. Philip Fulmer, a friend of Manning's and Tennessee's former head football coach, shared his thoughts on Gus' passing.

Fulmer said:

"This is a tremendous loss. We've lost a major piece of Tennessee history. Gus Manning is an icon. His personality and humor made him a pleasure to be around. And his historical knowledge about all that makes Tennessee Athletics special was second-to-none. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Gus Manning's job titles throughout the years at Tennessee ranged from administrative assistant to assistant, associate, and senior associate athletics director. In 1989, he was named Business Manager of the Year by the College Athletic Business Managers Association.

Who was Gus Manning?

He was born on July 8, 1923, and first started to watch Volunteers football games in the 1930s. In 1943, Manning graduated from Knoxville's Rule High School prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps. He served three years of duty in the Pacific during World War II.

After returning home, Manning enrolled as a student at Tennessee in 1947 and was a walk-on for the football team. He earned a varsity letter with the baseball team in 1948 and graduated from the university two years later.

Manning was promoted to Director of Sports Publicity in 1951. This made him the school's athletic department's first male, non-coach, and full-time employee. From that point on, he quickly rose to become Robert Neyland's top assistant.

His duties steadily grew to include supervision of the ticket office, business office, event management, facilities, and more. He was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 for his many contributions to the establishment.

Peyton Manning mourns death of Gus Manning

One of Tennessee's most famous alums, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the Tennessee Volunteers legend.

Peyton Manning added:

"My thoughts and prayers are with Gus's son, Sammy, and the entire family. I was honored to call Gus Manning my friend. No one has served the University of Tennessee better than Gus. He was the ultimate Volunteer, and he will be missed dearly. What a life! May he rest in peace."

Gate 16 at Neyland Stadium was officially named "The Gus Manning Gate" in June 2015, thanks to a donation in his honor by Peyton and his wife Ashley.

