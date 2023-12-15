Is Jalen Milroe going to the NFL? Alabama QB clarifies plans for 2024

Jalen Milroe had a brilliant season with Alabama in 2023 as he resumed as its starting quarterback. At a time when the Crimson Tide were looking for a worthy replacement for Bryce Young, Milroe rose to the situation and led the team to a spectacular season.

What was noticeable at the start of the season was Milroe in the Crimson Tide backfield. He had problems locating his receivers and was sacked by opposition defenses. However, his confidence grew as the season progressed, and he led Alabama to the SEC Championship.

Is Jalen Milroe going to the NFL?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following a brilliant season leading Alabama's offense, there were mixed opinions on the possibility of Jalen Milroe transitioning to the NFL. While some feel the quarterback will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, many others think he will return for his senior season.

Milroe ended the frenzy around his future in a recent appearance on The Next Round podcast. The quarterback announced he will return to Alabama for his senior season in college football in 2024. This is big news for the program and the Crimson Tide fans.

Without a doubt, Milroe has been one of the most improved players in college football this season. His drastic development throughout the season aided Alabama's success in the regular season.

He is set to lead them to challenge for the national title in the College Football Playoff. Should Alabama come out victorious in the CFP, it will be Nick Saban's seventh national title at the program.

Reasons why the Alabama QB is returning in 2024

#1, Better draft standing

One of the biggest reasons for Jalen Milroe to return to college football in 2024 is to get a better draft standing. While he has a chance of getting drafted in 2024, Milroe will likely end as a mid or late-round pick, considering the number of quarterbacks eligible for the upcoming draft.

However, 2025 offers Milroe a better chance of getting drafted early. Another astonishing season at Tuscaloosa will likely project him to a first-round pick. He already showed a glimpse of brilliance this season, and keeping it up will see him become a coveted pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

#2, Improve his game

Returning to college football for his senior season offers Jalen Milroe the opportunity to improve in many aspects of his game. His growth has been evident this season, and a return in 2024 could even help him develop as a better player.

While he has improved in many aspects of his game this season, there is still room for development. One more season in college football will enable Milroe to fine-tune many aspects of his game and become a better signal-caller on the gridiron.

#3, Better prepared for the NFL

The NFL has proven to be an unforgiving arena where many college football standouts have failed to survive. It boasts the best of the best, and only the resilient ones get to thrive. One season as a starting quarterback doesn't prepare Milroe well for this.

One more season in college football will aid Milroe in preparing well for the NFL. Without a doubt, he has the potential to become a top player on the professional stage with his dual-threat attribute. Only better preparation can help him achieve this.

How does his return impact Nick Saban’s team

Jalen Milroe's return put Nick Saban's team in a good position ahead of the 2024 college football season. While it started the 2023 season with uncertainty at the quarterback position, that shouldn't be the case going into 2024.

Alabama will also welcome a top quarterback prospect in five-star Julian Sayin in 2024, and Milroe's return helps him settle well at Tuscaloosa. This undoubtedly places the projected transition at the quarterback position for the program in a good position.

Can Jalen Milroe win the Heisman?

Jalen Milroe featured in the Heisman Trophy odds late in the 2023 college football season after a series of superb performances. With the quarterback returning to the landscape in 2024, he is one of the front-runners for the award in 2024.

With Alabama primed for success under the leadership of Nick Saban, Milroe has a good chance of winning the Heisman Trophy next season. Unlike this season, where he had a slow start, he is expected to get the ground running early in the 2024 college football season.

Should Milroe win the award next year, he will become the fifth player to win the Heisman Trophy under Nick Saban at Alabama. Saban boasts a remarkable coaching record with four Heisman Trophy winners at Alabama: Mark Ingram II (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020) and Bryce Young (2021).

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season