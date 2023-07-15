Is Jeremy Pruitt coming back to Nick Saban & Alabama? Six-year show-cause NCAA sentence could lead to disgraced coach returning to Crimson Tide

Former Tennessee Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt has finally gotten the findings from the NCAA of his recruiting violations from three years. They found over 200 violations and ruled that Pruitt would have to serve a one-year suspension if a university under NCAA rule hires him.

One thing that has been circulating is a bit of a reunion for Pruitt. However, it's not with the Tennessee Volunteers. Instead, it's as a defensive coordinator with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

How likely is the reunion to happen?

Why Jeremy Pruitt to Alabama makes sense

Jeremy Pruitt is a prime example of a stud coordinator who was handed a head coaching opportunity and failed miserably. However, one thing is for certain and that is he loves going back to Alabama.

Pruitt had three different roles with the Crimson Tide in three different stints. He was a graduate assistant in 1997, the director of player development from 2007-09, the defensive backs coach from 2010-12 and the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2016-17.

There certainly is a connection there, and Jeremy Pruitt has been part of the coaching staff for five national championships. Alabama hired Kevin Steele as the defensive coordinator, but at 69 years old he may not be there for long. How crazy of an idea is hiring Pruitt now to be the replacement?

Think about it for a second. Pruitt's exact punishment is known, and if Alabama were to hire him, he would be forced to miss a season. That would be the 2023 season, and he would be able to come in beginning in the 2024 season preparing for the year. If he is not hired during the next six seasons, during his show-cause phase, then he will be able to sign and immediately coach.

Pruitt has shown to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country. The connection between Pruitt and Nick Saban runs deep, and this would be a great fit as well. He has obviously been in the Southeastern Conference for a while after coaching the Tennessee Volunteers for three seasons.

Pruitt is one of the best defensive minds in the sport, and adding him to a coaching staff would be incredible. Alabama would have a leg up on any team competing against the Tide, and this reunion has the potential of happening soon.

Would you want to see Pruitt being part of the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff?

