Is JJ McCarthy related to Christian McCaffrey? Looking at Michigan QB's family

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy is currently one of the best young quarterbacks in the country. He has surprised everyone in the 2023 college football season with 2630 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The 20-year-old garnered praise from Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the Rose Bowl.

"JJ McCarthy, I mean, he was born for this. Can't wait to watch him compete," said Harbugh (via Sports Illustrated).

The quarterback has been making headlines in the run-up to this year's Rose Bowl. As usual, given his popularity in recent days, fans are popping up all sorts of questions. One such query is - "Is JJ McCarthy related to Christian McCaffrey?"

The answer is no, Michigan's QB is not related to the San Francisco 49ers running back in any way.

J.J. McCarthy was born to Jim McCarthy and Megan in Illinois. On the other hand, Christian McCaffrey is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and Stanford soccer player Lisa McCaffrey. He was born and brought up in Colorado.

Christian's elder brother also played as a wide receiver in the NFL. He also has two younger brothers: Dylan McCaffrey and Luke McCaffrey. Dylan plays as a quarterback for the Northern Colorado Bears whereas Luke plies his trade for the Rice Owls as a wide receiver.

JJ McCarthy stars in the Rose Bowl

In a Rose Bowl performance that had fans on the edge of their seats, Michigan Wolverines' quarterback JJ McCarthy showcased his versatility with a neat trick play against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

During the second quarter, McCarthy, known for his arm strength, displayed exceptional athleticism. The trick play unfolded as running back Donovan Edwards threw a back pass to McCarthy.

Showing his skills, McCarthy executed a one-handed grab before delivering a precise 20-yard completion to Roman Wilson, securing a crucial first down for the Wolverines.

Falling backward, he unleashed a pinpoint pass while under pressure, setting the stage for a touchdown by Tyler Morris a few plays later.

McCarthy took a hit during the play and ended up with bits of Rose Bowl Stadium's grass in his helmet on the subsequent plays. The thrilling sequence left Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh visibly upset, expressing frustration over the lack of a penalty flag following the impactful hit to McCarthy.

