“Is that a joke?”: CFB fans fume as analyst places Arch Manning over LaNorris Sellers, DJ Lagway and more in top 10 QBs rankings

There are a lot of star quarterbacks heading into the 2025 college football season. While some have more experience than their competition, fans can't wait to see how others get down to business.

In his latest top 10 quarterbacks list for the 2025 college football season, Joel Klatt placed Clemson's Cade Klubnik at No, 1, followed by Texas' Arch Manning at No. 2 and Oklahoma's John Mateer at No. 3.

Klatt ranked SMU's Sam Leavitt at No. 4, Penn State' Drew Allar at No. 5 and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier at No. 6.

Rounding out the list are DJ Lagway, LaNorris Sellers, Luke Atlmyer and Carson Beck.

Some fans didn't agree with his rankings.

"Arch over Sellers and Lagway? Is that a joke?" a fan tweeted.

"Lagway is top3. He’s raw," one fan wrote.

"Why is Arch on here?" another fan said.

Others raised questions about their favorite quarterbacks not being ranked higher.

"If this is based on last year, why is Nuss so low? If this is based on projections for this year, why is he so low? lol y'all understand we have precedent in BR on what 2nd year LSU QBs have done, especially with the weapons Nuss has... inexcusable to have him at 6. It's him, Cade for 1&2 and everybody else," a fan commented.

"Cade is nowhere near #1. What has he done to even be mentioned??? 0 big games won against elite teams & couldnt throw a single td against georgia LMAO," another fan wrote.

"Manning has played like one whole game out of so many years they put him as a second over all qb hmmm," one fan said.

Joel Klatt explains why Arch Manning fits better than Quinn Ewers with Texas

Arch Manning just started in two games during the 2024 college football season, when Quinn Ewers was out due to an oblique injury.

While Manning's ties with the most iconic football family was reason enough for the hype around his name, his performances in those two games only added fuel to the fire.

Joel Klatt discussed why Manning was a better fit for Texas than Ewers in 2024.

"There's no doubt, but like, there's a difference to the offense when Manning went in than when Quinn Ewers was in," Klatt said onn Monday, via 'The Joel Klatt Show.' "This is not a knock. It just it becomes more dynamic, and the reason is that Arch puts more players in conflict on the field than what you were Ewers did."

Manning and the Longhorns will take on the defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in their season opener on Aug. 30.

