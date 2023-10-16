Is Kliff Kingsbury married? USC coach's relationship status explored

Kliff Kingsbury is currently a senior offensive analyst at the USC Trojans. He was the Arizona Cardinals coach before this until he was fired in January. At the time, he was one of the youngest coaches in the NFL.

The 'quarterback whisperer' is known for his knack for developing quarterbacks, having worked with Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes, among other famous QBs.

Kingsbury is a former quarterback who played for the Texas Tech Raiders and had a short NFL stint with various teams.

Kingsbury has been linked to several renowned flings throughout his career, but is he married?

Kliff Kingsbury dating timeline

Kingsbury has hit the gossip headlines with his extensive dating life due to his famous choice of partners over the years.

In 2019, when he was appointed the Arizona Cardinals coach, Fox Sports reporter Holly Sonders revealed that the two were dating and congratulated him on his appointment.

She is now former boxer Oscar De La Hoya's girlfriend after her relationship with Kingsbury ended.

In 2020, according to TMZ, Kingsbury was linked to fashion model Renee Estella. Their relationship reportedly ran its course for a few months until they parted ways at the end of the year.

Kingsbury is in a relationship with Polish model Veronica Bielik, an entrepreneur and floral designer. Bielik owns "Agency Spotlight," which deals with influencer management.

Kingsbury is not married to the model and has never walked down the aisle.

Kliff Kingsbury's NFL coaching career

Kingsbury coached the Texas Tech Red Raiders for four seasons before moving to USC as an offensive coordinator. From there, he was poached barely two months into his contract.

Kingsbury interviewed for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals jobs before accepting the former.

He signed a six-year contract extension in 2022. The following 4-13 season, the Cardinals lost Kingsbury. He left the NFL with a 28-37-1 record, including one playoff appearance.

Fox Sports Analyst Peter Schrager reported after getting fired, Kingsbury was not interested in other NFL jobs.

“Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand,” Schrager said. “He’s already been contacted by different teams about whether he’d like to interview for a job. He said, ‘No, I’m good.’ He’s being paid five years guaranteed by the Arizona Cardinals. That check hits every two weeks. He’s going to take his time before he figures out if he wants to come to football,” said Schrager.

Ultimately, Kingsbury accepted coach Lincoln Riley's invitation to become a senior offensive analyst for the USC Trojans.