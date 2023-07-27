Kyle Whittingham has had a dream run with the Utah Utes. The program has had unprecedented success with Whittingham running the program, especially in the rat race of the Pac-12, which has football fans from across the globe tuned in.

The Pac-12 has been the darling of the media over the summer, especially with the instability and shifting landscape of the conference. Despite this, Whittingham's Utes have been among the leading teams in the conference, especially over the last few years.

As media day approached, Kyle Whittingham showed up in his new attire, which had all the fans talking about his 'brand new' persona and were left speechless by him donning a black coat over a turtleneck, paired with some beige chinos.

One fan joked about Whittingham going through a divorce with his brand new look as they brought up some of his previous media day outfits.

Here are some more reactions from fans about Whittingham's attire:

One fan even brought up the influence of Deion Sanders and his dressing style on seeing Whittingham's outfit.

Throughout his coaching career spanning nearly three decades, Kyle Whittingham has never been one to bring out flair with his outfits. Hence it was surprising for fans to see Coach Whit show off a brand-new look. Could we possibly see more of the 'cozy-formal' attires going forward?

How far can Kyle Whittingham lead the Utes with the brand-new Pac-12 shuffle?

Training camp is just a few days away, and with the college football season almost upon us, the biggest question remains the status of the Pac-12 media deal.

With a major reshuffle of teams, spearheaded by Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, the current status of the Pac-12 is still up in the air. But amidst all this, the Utes stand firm as the probable leaders of the conference.

Whittingham and his Utes will look to three-peat, having led the Pac-12 over the past couple of years. The Utes will start off their season in a smoldering clash against SEC rivals Florida and will look to avenge their 29-26 loss to the Gators as they face off at The Swamp for a mudbath once again.