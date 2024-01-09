Is Michael Jordan at the CFP National Championship game? Exploring 6x NBA champ’s presence at the Michigan vs Washington showdown

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are currently locked in battle with the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP national championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Since this is the biggest game of the college football season, several celebrities and sports icons are in attendance. Some fans have also been curious to learn whether

Is Michael Jordan at the 2024 CFP national championship game?

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michal Jordan

NBA icon Michael Jordan is in attendance for the Michigan-Washington game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 60-year-old was spotted in the VIP section along with rapper Travis Scott, MLB legend Derek Jeter and a few other celebrities.

Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the NBA. He played 15 seasons in the league and won six championships.

Jordan, who earned 14 All-Star honors during his spell in the NBA, won all of his championship rings during his time with the Chicago Bulls. However, he also played two seasons with the Washington Wizards before calling it quits on his career in 2003.

Due to his playing connection with Washington, reports suggest that Jordan is rooting for the Huskies to win the national championship this year.

However, at the time of writing, with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Michigan is leading the all-important CFP national championship game 20-13.

How to watch the 2024 national championship game?

The 2024 Michigan vs. Washington CFP national championship is currently being broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream.

The Michigan-Washington contest began at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Game : Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

: Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies Stadium : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Date : Monday, Jan. 8

: Monday, Jan. 8 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream