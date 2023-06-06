Is Ohio State-committed Jeremiah Smith flipping to Florida? The latest on the Gators' courtship of the 5-star WR

Jeremiah Smith is the top-rated WR in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6 foot 3 inch Smith is ranked as the nation's second-best player overall and has a composite grade of .9986. He is currently committed to playing for the Buckeyes, but rumors are circulating that he could be heading to Florida. What's the latest on the Gators' courtship of the 5-star WR?

The Gators' Relentless Pursuit of Jeremiah Smith

The Gators have hosted numerous top recruits, including Jeremiah Smith, over the past few weeks. Reporters asked him what he wanted to see while in Gainesville, Florida. He responded by saying; having a great conversation with Coach Napier and Gonzalez about the program and what it means to be a Gator. Smith left Florida highly impressed and stated that they set the bar high.

While he enjoyed his time in Florida, there are only speculations that he would de-commit from Ohio State to join the Gators. He has indicated that him being a Buckeye is a lock, but one has to wonder why he is still visiting other schools if that is the case. Flipping him to come to the Swamp will be a tall task, but the Gators' coaching laid a solid foundation.

Other Interested Schools

The University of Florida is not the only school catching his eye. The recent commitment of the No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Raiola to Georgia has re-ignited his interest in UGA. That interest led to him visiting Coach Smart and the Bulldogs for a second time.

All of the rumors and speculation have Buckeye fans a little worried they might not see him in the Scarlet and Gray, and rightfully so. Georgia has back-to-back championships, while Florida is a perennial powerhouse.

The Bulldogs have one of the, if not the best, coaches in college football in Kirby Smart. The Swamp has been relatively quiet the past few years, but Coach Napier is looking to turn things around and return the school to national dominance.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, he will be successful wherever he decides to go. All three programs are top-notch and have a legacy that would attract any top recruit. Each school offers a world-class education that can help pave the future for Smith and help him make it to the NFL. The thought of him joining Raiola in Georgia is scary, and the SEC should pay close attention as things unfold.

