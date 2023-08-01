Is Pac-12 fallout inevitable as countdown starts for George Kliavkoff's final attempts to save the conference? Top 3 questions that need an answer

The Pac-12 is on the brink of collapse, and its commissioner, George Kliavkoff, is making some last-ditch efforts to prevent a potential fall. This brings us to a new chapter in the conference's struggle to survive in the college sports landscape.

The Pacific-12 recently witnessed the departure of Colorado for the Big 12, and a couple of its major teams are also actively working on an exit plan. These leavings could potentially lead to the extinction of the conference, as many analysts had predicted.

Kliavkoff has reportedly called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to resolve the conference's future. The nine Pac-12 members will be meeting in a bid to stop further exodus after the exits of USC, UCLA and recently Colorado.

However, analysts believe the meeting is bound to amount to nothing regarding the conference's future. With the Pacific-12 struggling to secure a lucrative television deal, Kliavkoff has nothing concrete in convincing other top universities to stay.

As the remaining Pac-12 members set to meet in an attempt to save the conference from collapsing, let's take a look at the three questions that need to be answered:

#1 - How does the Pac-12 potential media deal compare to the Big 12?

This big question is crucial to the safety of the Pacific-12 in the college sports landscape. The answer to it could make or mar the conference going forward. The members are expected to get the details of the new media deal at Tuesday's meeting.

The Big 12 new media deal with ESPN and Fox Sports is expected to pay each school $31.7 million when it kicks off. It is to be seen whether the Pac-12 can strike a deal close to this, as it will be crucial to keeping its top members and saving its future.

#2 - Will Arizona, ASU and Utah band together in solidarity?

Arizona State vs. Arizona

Without a doubt, the future of the Pacific-12 rests on the three remaining members of the "Four Corners schools." With Colorado gone, Arizona is believed to be the next in line to move to the Big 12, with official confirmation expected very soon.

Arizona State and Utah are also considering the Big 12 as it bids to expand and gain prominence in college sports. However, will the three universities solidarize with the Pac-12 and help save the future of the conference?

#3 - Where does the uncertainty leave Oregon and Washington?

Oregon and Washington have been in the rumors of a potential realignment to the Big Ten in the last few months. While there have been few developments lately, the two universities found themselves in a dilemma concerning the future of the Pacific-12.

Should the conference continue to witness further departures in the next couple of weeks, it is expected that the two universities will intensify their effort to move to the Big Ten. This could potentially mark the end of the Pac-12 in college sports.