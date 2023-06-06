Peyton Manning had a storybook career while shattering school and SEC records at Tennessee. Manning was the second-generation superstar that captivated college football fans weekly. From the moment Peyton Manning stepped on the college football field as a freshman, we knew we were witnessing something special.

Unfortunately, Peyton Manning's tenure at Tennessee did not result in a National Championship or a Heisman Trophy. The Volunteers would fall painstakingly close several times, and Manning would finish to Michigan's Charles Woodson in one of the most infamous Heisman Trophy votes in history.

Peyton Manning deserved his place in the college football Hall of Fame, and his enshrinement came in the 2017 class. Peyton Manning wasn't the only player or coach elected that year. Let's look back at the 2017 college football Hall of Fame class.

2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Players

Peyton Manning QB, Tennessee

Peyton Manning was one of the greatest college football QBs in history. The polish he brought to the position was second-to-none. Manning was the prototypical drop-back QB who carved up SEC defenses. What adds to the Manning lore is he would have been the #1 pick in the NFL Draft had he left as a junior, yet he returned to Tennessee to finish his collegiate career.

Marshall Faulk, RB, San Diego State

Marshall Faulk was one of the greatest dual-threat backs in history. Faulk was a threat to score every time he touched the football. Faulk excelled as a runner, a receiver, and a returner. The Aztecs were must-see TV during Faulk's time at San Diego State. Faulk would have an illustrious NFL career, receiving enshrinement in the college football and NFL Hall of Fame.

Matt Leinart, QB, USC

Matt Leinart had it all at USC. Leinart led the Trojans to multiple national championships and would also take home a Heisman Trophy. Had the Texas Longhorns and Vince Young not defeated USC in the Rose Bowl, Leinart would be considered the winningest QB in college football history.

Brian Urlacher, DT, New Mexico

Seeing the 'DB' designation next to Brian Urlacher's name is a bit startling, but we have to remember Urlacher did play an oversized defensive back at New Mexico. Urlacher's size and speed were crystal clear, and the Chicago Bears would translate his game to MLB, where he would dominate for the next decade.

Dat Nguyen, LB, Texas A&M

Adrian Peterson, RB, Georgia Southern

Bob Crable, LB, Notre Dame

Kirk Gibson, WR, Michigan State

Bob McKay, OT, Texas

Mike Ruth, DT, Boston College

Coaches

Steve Spurrier, Florida

It is no surprise to see the "ol' ball coach" on this list as Steve Spurrier changed the Florida Gators' program and brought them a National title during his tenure. It's ironic that Spurrier was inducted the same year Peyton Manning is because the Vols and Gators had some legendary battles against one another.

Danny Ford, Clemson

Larry Kehres, Mount Union

