“Ooh, I like him” – Former NFL QB Matt Leinart’s wife rates Jayson Tatum and Jamal Murray on hotness scale

Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and his wife, Josie Loren, played a casual game of who's the hottest on TikTok. The legendary former college football QB had his significant-other rate some NBA stars based on their looks.

Josie started by beating around the bush when rating Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis. Next up was Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray, who she rated 3/5 on the hotness scale. She admired Miami Heat playoff riser and perennial all-star Jimmy Butler, giving him a unique 3.8/5 rating.

She then saw a picture of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum who is on the cusp of history in the Eastern Conference Finals. Josie Loren gave Tatum a rating of 4/5, indicating that he looks easy on the eyes.

She followed that rating by giving Golden State Warriors poster boy Steph Curry a 4/5. Lastly, she gave Nikola Jokic a ten based on his talent, as her husband told her that Jokic is the best player in the NBA. Sorry, Joel Embid fans.

Who is Matt Leinart’s wife, Josie Loren?

Josie Loren is Matt Leinart's significant other, and she is an American attorney and former actress.

Loren got her first role in show biz as the character Holly on Hannah Montana, working with the teen sensation Miley Cyrus on the episode "People Who Use People." Loren also appeared in hit TV shows "Drake & Josh" and Disney classic "Cory in the House."

She kept getting bigger and better roles in Hollywood, and it wasn't long before she got a gig at "The Bill Engvall Show." She has also appeared in other notable movies such as "17 Again", "This Is Not a Test," "Make It or Break It," and a plethora of others.

These days she's more focused on her legal career and pursues causes that are dear to her.

Matt Leinart’s NFL legacy

Josie Loren's husband, Matt Leinart, is a former NFL quarterback with a decent league career from 2006 to 2012. Leinart, a college football legend, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals tenth overall in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft.

Leinart spent four seasons with the Cardinals, primarily as a backup for veteran Kurt Warner. He started eleven games in his rookie season with the Cardinals and put up a stat line of 2,547 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The rest of his time in Arizona wasn't all that spectacular, as Kurt Warner usurped him on the QB depth chart. He played a combined seventeen games for the Cardinals in his next three seasons, only putting up three passing touchdowns, five picks, and zero rushing touchdowns.

The player spent the last three years of his NFL career as a backup on the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders. His stats weren't that great, and he was out of the league by 2013. These days he is an analyst for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox Sports 1, where he discusses football action at the college and NFL levels.

