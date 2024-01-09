Is Ravens HC John Harbaugh at the CFP National Championship? Exploring Jim Harbaugh's brother's presence at the game

The 2024 CFP national championship game between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies takes place on Monday, Jan 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

While Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines for the all-important matchup, reports suggest that his brother and Baltimore Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh will also be in attendance to watch the national championship game. The Ravens coach will reportedly watch the action unfold along with his wife.

As per reports, John, along with Ravens personnel, including defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, general manager Eric DeCosta and executive vice president of player personnel Ozzie Newsome, will travel to Houston to watch the Michigan-Washington CFP matchup in the stadium.

Despite the Ravens qualifying for the NFL postseason and securing the top seed in the AFC, they automatically advance to the Divisional Round with a bye in the Wild Card Round.

Jim Harbaugh served a suspension for the final three games of the college football regular season amid a sign-stealing scandal, which the university claimed he had no knowledge of. Nevertheless, he returned for his team's Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa and the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Now, only the Washington Huskies stand in the way of Michigan winning its 10th national championship.

How to watch the 2024 CFP national championship?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan (14-0) vs. No. 2 Washington (14-0) CFP national championship will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream.

The Michigan-Washington contest will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

