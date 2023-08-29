In any team sports league, conferences are considered better than other conferences. This article will compare the SEC to the ACC by looking at both the conferences' history: Which teams did they have? Which legacy players made the most significant mark?

Since there is a lot to discuss, let's begin.

SEC vs. ACC football

There's no one definitive answer that won't sound subjective. However, many fans will likely agree that the SEC and the ACC are the two most influential conferences in college football--sometimes by a mile.

For one, both the teams in the SEC are among the greatest teams in college football history. One of the two, Georgia has won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and is gunning for a historic three-peat this year. Alabama, which is also among the top programs in the NCAA, has maintained a winning record since 2018, including an undefeated 2020-2021 regular season wherein they lost only to Georgia in the national championship game.

As of 2023, the SEC teams dominate the ACC teams in overall wins (127-91), via TopDan. The conference's best-performing teams against their ACC counterparts are Georgia, LSU, and Alabama, three of the consistent top teams in college football almost every year.

Looking at some of the biggest rivalries in the SEC

Talking about rivalries, some of the biggest in college football within the SEC (via AthlonSports) are the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn (Crimson Tide currently leads), "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" between Georgia and Florida (Bulldogs lead), and Alamaba-Tennessee (Crimson Tide leads).

The SEC's winning culture

The SEC has won the most national championships than every other conference. Since the AP Poll era of 1936, the conference has won 30 national championships. On the other hand, the ACC dominated the 80s and 90s, winning 40% of all national titles (via BestColleges).

While Ohio State, a Big-10 team, has the highest winning percentage in the NCAA, the ACC powerhouse Alabama comes in second with a 73.2 win%. Alabama is also the program with the most uncontested national titles ever at 13, leading both the SEC and the NCAA.

So, is the SEC better than the ACC? The numbers say it all.