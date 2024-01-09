Is Tom Brady attending the CFP National Championship? Exploring 7x Super Bowl champ's presence at the Michigan vs Washington game

The 2024 CFP national championship between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies takes place on Monday, Jan. 8. The eagerly-awaited game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Since this is the biggest game of the college football season, there have been reports that several celebrities and sports stars might attend the event. Some have also been curious to learn whether seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady might be in attendance for the crunch contest in Houston.

Is Tom Brady attending the 2024 CFP national championship game?

As per reports, Tom Brady is not expected to attend the 2024 CFP national championship game between Michigan and Washington. However, the NFL legend will be closely following the match on Monday, supporting the Wolverines.

Brady played with Michigan for five seasons before declaring for the 2000 NFL draft. He was a member of the Wolverines team that won the 1997 national championship team.

After being picked by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the draft, he played 20 seasons with them, winning six Super Bowl titles. The quarterback then played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2021.

Brady announced his retirement from football in Feb. 2023.

How to watch the 2024 CFP national championship?

The 2024 Michigan vs. Washington CFP national championship will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream.

The Michigan-Washington contest will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

