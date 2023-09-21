Is Travis Hunter a freshman? Collegiate career of Colorado WR explored

According to the official site of the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter is a sophomore at Colorado. He came to Colorado following coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State. He played as a true freshman for Jackson State winning the SWAC Freshman of the Year award in 2022.

Colorado's two-way star is under the national spotlight with his charismatic coach, as he got injured against Colorado State last Saturday.

Hunter is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 1 prospect of the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. He's a player who is getting acclaimed as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. He has played around 85% of Colorado's snaps.

The aftermath of the Travis Hunter - Blackburn incident

Hunter was hit by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn during the "Rocky Mountain Showdown."

Hunter resumed the game despite getting hit, although he would later be taken to hospital before the second half began. Sanders confirmed that Hunter will be resting for a few weeks.

After the ill-tempered game, Rams Coach Jay Norvell tried to downplay the late hit.

“It’s a play that happens sometimes," Norvell said, "That’s certainly not something that we teach or coach. It happens in football sometimes.”

The fallout of the hit on Hunter has stretched into the new week with the spotlight on Colorado, ensuring that the incident is discussed nationwide.

Blackburn and his family have even received death threats, forcing the Colorado State Police to get involved.

On an episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the Dallas Cowboys star addressed the Blackburn hit.

“That was so malicious and dirty,” said Parsons, “ I thought that guy [Henry Blackburn] should have got ejected. That was something that you hate to see in football. This guy [Blackburn] doesn’t deserve to be [in] no football league. At the end of the day in college and even in the NFL we need to protect our brothers.”

Hunter himself put the matter to bed:

“It’s football at the end of the day. Stuff like that is going to happen, so I just stay humble. He [Blackburn] did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later."

All eyes will be on Colorado again as they face Oregon without their two-way star.