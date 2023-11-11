Is Travis Hunter playing today vs Arizona? Colorado WR's status explored

As the Colorado Buffaloes gear up to face the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats in a crucial Pac-12 showdown, all eyes are on the dynamic two-way star, Travis Hunter.

His presence, or potential absence, could be the decisive factor as the Buffaloes look to salvage their season against a resurgent Arizona squad.

The Buffs, led by head coach Deion Sanders, are desperate to snap a three-game losing streak and salvage their season, but the absence of key players has thrown a shadow over their aspirations.

Is Travis Hunter playing today?

The Colorado Buffaloes WR Travis Hunter will take the field against Arizona in Week 11. Despite dealing with a lacerated liver earlier in the season, Hunter has been a force on both offense and defense.

The good news for Colorado fans is that, Hunter is not listed in the latest injury report. It implies that he is expected to participate in the upcoming game. His presence could be a game-changer for the Buffaloes as they seek to halt their losing streak and reignite the spark that characterized their early-season success.

What happened to Travis Hunter?

The road to this game has not been smooth for Hunter, who endured a lacerated liver during the Colorado State encounter. Despite this setback, Hunter showcased his determination, making a successful return against Stanford.

The Buffaloes' recent struggles, including a three-game losing streak, have heightened concerns about the team's overall health. Shedeur Sanders, the talented quarterback, has been a shining light for the Buffs but has faced a staggering 45 sacks this season, potentially impacting his performance.

The team's once-explosive offense has been significantly hampered, leaving them in dire need of positive outcomes in the final stretch of the season.

Buffaloes vs. Arizona: A critical showdown

As the Buffaloes prepare for their home finale against Arizona, the stakes are undeniably high. Coach Deion Sanders, in his first year at the helm, faces the challenge of rejuvenating a team that began the season as a frontrunner but has since struggled to maintain its early momentum.

The matchup against Arizona, a team enjoying a surprising resurgence this year, becomes a make-or-break moment for Colorado's postseason aspirations.

The Buffaloes, with a 4-5 record, are in a precarious position, needing two wins in their remaining three games to secure a coveted bowl game spot. Despite their earlier triumph over then-No. 17 TCU, Colorado has faltered against ranked opponents, including recent losses to UCLA and Oregon State.

Travis Hunter's presence in the lineup becomes crucial in the team's quest to break the losing streak and rekindle the spark that defined their early-season success.