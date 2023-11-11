What channel is the Arizona State vs UCLA game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

For another week 11 college football matchup, fans will be treated with this game featuring Arizona State vs UCLA. And these two teams couldn't be more opposite to each other, at least in how things have gone in terms of their win-loss records.

First up is the Sun Devils. In short, there's not much of a positive hint in their 2023 campaign. They're 2-7 overall and 1-5 in in-conference play, which already doesn't bode well for their chances against the Bruins. Even their home record is a paltry 2-4 with UCLA coming into town, making them the clear underdogs.

As for the Bruins, they've fared far better than the Sun Devils. Heading into this Arizona State vs UCLA clash, they're 6-3 on the season. But all three of their losses came on the road, so keep that in mind with this game. And despite being 6-3, they're just below the midpoint of an extremely stacked conference.

That said, who do you have winning this game? Well, catch it live and find out!

What channel is the Arizona State vs UCLA game on?

TV Channel: P12N

Livestream: Fubo TV

P12N will be the broadcast network to air the Arizona State vs UCLA college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Arizona State vs UCLA start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 9 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Arizona State vs UCLA college football matchup is 9 PM E.T.

Arizona State quarterback situation

Two names are in the conversation for Arizona State's QB situation: Trenton Bourguet and Jacob Conover. Bourguet is the consensus QB1 with Conover as his backup, but their performances have varied a lot throughout this season. But despite this, it covers the fact that the Sun Devils' QB corps has been bitten by the injury bug quite hard.

Erstwhile QB1 Jaden Rashada has been out for a month after starting the season strong. Bourguet is currently nursing an injury he suffered during his team's game against Utah.

According to head coach Kenny Dillingham, his QB1 is listed day-to-day and seeing him play against UCLA is doubtful (via Arizona Sports). This then left Conover, a sophomore, in the reins of the Sun Devils' offense for the time being.

UCLA quarterback situation

The Bruins' QB situation bears a bit of resemblance to Arizona State's ahead of this game too. Ethan Garbers suffered an injury during their last game against Arizona (via Yahoo Sports), alongside backup Dante Moore.

They finished that game with junior Collin Schlee at quarterback, but he was far from effective--a massive dropoff from his 2022 campaign stats-wise. Safe to say, UCLA also has some serious questions to answer heading into this game with their quarterback situation.