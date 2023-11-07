Is Urban Meyer going to MSU? Looking at latest Michigan State coaching rumors in CFB arena

Despite coach Urban Meyer trying to dispel the rumors that he's interested in coaching, reports of him negotiating with Michigan State officials keep popping up. On Oct. 16, the former Ohio State coach said the following regarding the possibility of going back to coaching:

"I am good," he said at an event for the Knoxville Quarterback Club, per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "I never really took a day off. People, when I say that, they scratch their head. I am like I never took a day off. I had some health stuff go on. I became addicted to sleeping pills. I was just a maniac worker. ... So no. No desire."

However, according to reports, Urban Meyer is still at the top of the list to replace Mel Tucker.

Is Urban Meyer going to MSU?

However, this past week, negotiations seem to have hit a snag, according to Justin Spiro, host of "The Spiro Avenue Show." He claims to have spoken with the MSU Chief of Propaganda, who told him that while he was still confident the deal would get done, Urban Meyer was getting cold feet.

This doesn't seem like a credible report and seems to be part of the meme-like reporting surrounding the story. On a more serious note, a far more reliable source like Sports Illustrated cite Urban Meyer going to MSU as a "Very unlikely" possibility due to lack of interest on his part.

Why do the Michigan State Spartans need a new coach?

At the start of the season, former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker came under fire for a sexual harassment scandal that involved a r*pe survivor. Brenda Tracy, a r*pe survivor turned activist, worked with the school on an on-and-off basis, giving talks to student-athletes regarding sexual education.

Tracy claims that during a call, the Spartans head coach conducted himself sexually inappropriate. She claims the experience reignited severe trauma in her, and she was unable to hang up. For his part, Tucker claims the activist and he had a consensual relationship and that she went after him because he refused to become a sugar daddy.

The coach was initially suspended without pay, but this led to his eventual firing in the opening weeks of the season.