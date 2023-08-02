Is Utah to Big 12 a done deal? Analyzing the variables ahead of George Kliavkoff's Pac-12 board meeting

The rumors of Utah moving to the Big 12 have intensified in the last few days. The university is one of the Pac-12 members the Big 12 is looking at for a potential realignment. Several indications in recent weeks suggest the Utes are open to the move.

According to Tim Montemayor, the host of "The Monty Show" on YouTube, Utah has "not ignored or avoided communication" with the Big 12 over a potential move. The conference is currently working on its expansion plan, and the Utes are seen as a viable option. But it is not a done deal yet.

We have asked Utah for comment through multiple channels with no response. From multiple sources: Utah has NOT ignored or avoided communication with the #BIG12 , I am told Utah has said they are committed to seeing the #PAC12 media deal number before taking action.We have asked Utah for comment through multiple channels with no response.

While the Utah Utes haven't avoided communications on potential realignment with the Big 12, Montemayor noted that the university won't rush to make a decision. However, the school is committed to seeing the result of the Pac-12 media deal before making a decision.

The commissioner of the Pac-12, George Kliavkoff, is expected to present the details of the new media deal to the nine remaining members at a meeting on Tuesday. The details of the deal will be crucial to the future of the conference in the college sports landscape.

Utah will lump its decision with Arizona and Arizona State

ESPN reported on Monday that the three remaining members of the "Four Corners schools" in the Pac-12 are aware of the impact an exit could have on the conference. None of the three universities is ready to take responsibility for the fall of the conference.

In essence, Utah is expected to lump its decision with Arizona and Arizona State. The three universities will decide in unison whether to stay with the Pac-12 or make a move to the Big 12. Whatever the outcome, their decision will significantly influence the future of the conference.

Will the Big 12 accept the three teams?

Per an ESPN report Friday, the Big 12 sees 14 as the perfect number for its membership. This came after the conference's athletic director had a meeting with Commissioner Brett Yormark following the announcement of Colorado's move.

As it stands, Arizona appears to have an edge over the other two should the Big 12 consider only one team. The university has been actively involved in extensive discussions with the Big 12, placing itself in a leading position for a potential transition to the conference.

However, Brett Yormark noted during the Big 12 Media Days that the conference expansion plan will be flexible. The Big 12 is open to adding more teams to its fold, provided it brings the needed value. This presents a chance for the three universities.