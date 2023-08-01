Future of Pac-12 TV deal now vested in 3 schools, either they "break as three" or "none leave": Reports

After the exit of Colorado from the Pac-12, the future of the conference and its upcoming new media deal rest on the shoulders of three members. These are the remaining three of the "Four Corners Schools" in the Pac-12; Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

Arizona has engaged in the most extensive discussions with the Big 12, positioning itself at the forefront for a potential move to the conference. The potential move of Arizona could have a significant impact on the Pac-12, leading to a weakening of the conference.

On the other hand, Arizona State and Utah are also in consideration of the Big 12 for a potential realignment. According to ESPN, it is expected that the Pac-12's remaining three of the "Four Corner schools," will unite their futures and explore possibilities together.

A source told ESPN that University of Arizona president Bobby Robbins is aware of what an exit could bring upon the Pac-12. Robbins doesn't want to be responsible for the collapse of the Pac-12 and this will result in Arizona lumping its future with the other two.

It is believed that none of the three universities have the fortitude to single-handedly break up the Pac-12. Going forward, it is either they "break as three" or "none leave." Their decision, whatsoever, will have a great impact on the conference's future.

Will the three universities stay in the Pac-12?

While a lot of indications suggest the three universities won't be ready to remain in the Pac-12, the outcome hinges on the presentation that George Kliavkoff will make on Tuesday. The details of the conference's new media deal will be crucial to the universities' decision.

The commissioner aims to persuade the schools that there is a lucrative and well-exposed deal that would provide enough financial incentives for them in the Pac-12. However, it is to be seen whether the numbers in the deal will be enough to convince them to stay.

Should Arizona, Arizona and Utah decide to depart the conference, there's a high possibility that the Pac-12 ends up collapsing, marking its end in the college sports landscape. However, there are suggestions that the conference could make some moves to mitigate the situation.

The current Pac-12 media deal is set to expire after the end of the 2023-24 academic year. This implies that each school would have the option to leave the conference without incurring any exit fees, similar to what USC, UCLA, and Colorado have already chosen to do.