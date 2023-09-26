Is Will Shipley related to Jordan Shipley?

Clemson running back Will Shipley featured in Saturday's 31-24 home loss to Florida State. The Week 4 encounter was important for the Tigers, as they needed a victory to rectify their season after the tasting defeat at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils in Week 1. Clemson is now 2-2 heading into Week 5.

On a personal note, some think the runner is related to former Texas wide receiver Jordan Shipley. Despite sharing a last name, the players are in no way related. Both were born in the south, with Will part of a local North Carolina family and Jordan a Temple, Texas native, where he was a high school football legend.

Going back to Saturday's game, the Seminoles hadn't defeated the Tigers for nearly a decade, as their last victory in South Carolina came in 2013 when they rolled into Death Valley led by Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Against Florida State, Will Shipley scored his first two touchdowns of the season, one rushing and one receiving. Ironically, he wasn't his team's lead rusher.

The clash between the two ACC schools is always crucial to determine the potential winners of the conference.

Exploring Will Shipley and Jordan Shipley's background

Contrary to the beliefs, Will Shipley isn't related to former Texas Longhorn wide receiver Jordan Shipley. They just happen to share a last name, but there's no familial relationship between the two football players.

Will's parents are James and Tammy Shipley. Will is a North Carolina native playing for a South Carolina school. His family follows the NC State Wolfpack, with 26 relatives having graduated from the school. When asked about it, Will said:

"We definitely have Wolfpack in our blood. It was a little awkward early on, but I think they have kind of learned and adapted that I am all in. I am a Clemson Tiger."

Meanwhile, Jordan Shipley was born to Bob and Sharon Shipley. Jordan spent most of his high school years playing under his father, who was the head coach. The former WR still holds the most high school receiving records.

Jordan's pro career fizzled out after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him as 84th overall in 2010. He announced his retirement in 2014.

Will Shipley's 2023 season

Will Shipley is in his junior year at the South Carolina school. Before the Florida State matchup last weekend, he had recorded only 225 rushing yards with no touchdowns.

In the 28-7 Week 1 defeat at the hands of Duke, Will recorded 114 yards in seventeen carries but had no touchdowns. He was given the ball far fewer times in Weeks 2 and 3, with 73 yards in nine carries and 38 in ten carries, respectively.

In 2022, he had 1182 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns for Clemson.

Who is Jordan Shipley?

Jordan Shipley was a wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns from 2004 until 2008. He was a part of the 2005 BCS national championship team, but his best seasons were 2008 and 2009, especially the last.

Jordan's younger brother Jaxon also played wide receiver for the Longhorns, and his cousin Braden Shipley played in the MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2009, Jordan Shipley earned Consensus All-American honors, First Team All-Big 12 honors and the Paul Warfield Trophy. That year, he recorded 1485 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns.