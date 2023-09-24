"NOLES F*CKING WIN" - Fans react as Florida State beats Clemson for the first time since 2014 in OT

Jordan Travis and the Seminoles have pulled off a 31-24 overtime win over the Tigers, the first victory for Florida State over Clemson since 2014. The icing on the cake was that they won on the road at Death Valley, the first Seminole victory since Jameis Winston did it in 2013.

Some fans thought the victory wasn't convincing enough for the Noles to keep their No. 4 spot in next week's AP Poll. Commenting on a post that said, "NOLES F*CKING WIN," a user wrote:

"Y'all got lucky! Enjoy dropping in the rankings... AGAIN!"

Some fans thought that the defeat at home wasn't that catastrophic for the Tigers:

Others stated that there isn't any way for Clemson to make the playoffs after this defeat:

Others were quick to point out Clemson had a better offensive effort than Florida State yardage-wise:

Some Florida State fans were proud of their team's ability to pull through in a challenging environment at Death Valley:

One Clemson fan decided to use sarcasm to cope with their first loss to the Noles at home in a decade:

Meanwhile, Noles fans were just enjoying their win:

The key plays of Florida State vs. Clemson

At some point late in the fourth quarter, it looked like Clemson would score a field goal and would only have to hold on for a few minutes. It would have been a fairytale ending, as kicker Jonathan Weitz wasn't even on the team a few days ago.

He was the Tigers kicker last season and is currently a grad student with a final year of eligibility. Coach Dabo Swinney brought him into the team mid-season to try and fix Clemson's kicking issues.

Weitz missed the 29-yard field goal attempt, and the Seminoles took the ball. They also failed to score, and the game went into overtime, where FSU won 31-24. The critical play of the game came in the third quarter as Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik dropped the ball when sacked by the blitz.

The Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach scored a 56-yard fumble return touchdown that tied the game 24-24, in a moment in which it looked like Clemson would go up by two scores with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis threw for 289 yards with two touchdown passes, while Cade Klubnik threw 283 yards and one touchdown for Clemson.