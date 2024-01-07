Is Zak Zinter Playing in the CFP Championship 2024? Michigan OL Injury update ahead of matchup against Washington 

Zak Zinter came down with a season-ending injury in the last game of the Michigan Wolverines' regular season. Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the Wolverines' Week 13 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes and was carted off the field to the chants of:

"Let's go Zak"

Zinter underwent immediate surgery after the game to repair the damage. On the night of November 25th, he took to social media to share the success of the surgery with the fans:

"Surgery went great, Love TEAM 144!! Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong! I’ll be back better than ever. See you in Indy!"

Is Zak Zinter Playing in the CFP National Championship?

Zinter won't be playing in the CFP National Championship on Monday night against the Washington Huskies. The player is out with a season-ending injury and was on his last year of eligibility which means he has played his last game as a Wolverine.

However, in a praise-worthy decision, the team captain has decided to stay with his team as they chase the national title. He explained his decision ahead of the Rose Bowl semifinal against Alabama:

“Being a captain on this team, this is the reason that I came back… I wanted to come back, help his team win a College Football Playoff and go compete for a national championship. That goal still hasn’t changed. I mean, my role may be a little different now because I got hurt, but I’m still doing everything I can to help this team win,” Zinter said (via The Michigan Daily)."

It's a brave decision for a player that could've decided to focus on his rehabilitation and on getting to the NFL.

List of Michigan Players not playing in the CFP Championship

Zak Zinter OL- Out

CJ Stokes RB- Out

Leon Forbes RB- Out

Karmello English WR- Questionable

Davis Warren QB- Questionable