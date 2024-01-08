After spending three seasons with Mississippi State, RB Dillon Johnson transferred to Washington ahead of the 2023 season. And in his debut campaign for the Huskies, the 22-year-old has gone on to win the Pac-12 championship by defeating Oregon and now faces Michigan in the CFP Championship game after defeating Texas in the CFP semifinal.

But during the Sugar Bowl showdown against Texas, Dillon Johnson succumbed to an injury scare in the later half of the game. So is the RB healthy enough to compete in the CFP Championship game against Michigan?

Is Dillon Johnson playing today?

The 22-year-old RB is expected to play for Washington in their CFP Championship showdown against Michigan on Monday evening.

Despite the cloud of uncertainty looming around his availability following his Sugar Bowl injury, Johnson has come forward to state that he is ready to give it all in the showdown against Michigan despite the possibility of him not being 100% for the game.

"It's all good. I'll be ready to rock and roll and give whatever my team needs. I'll ready to do it."

When he was questioned about his performance in practice, Johnson said that he has been somewhat of a full participant and was trying the best of his capabilities.

"Something like that, but I was doing as much as I could", Johnson said.

In his debut campaign for Washington this season, Dillon Johnson put up more than 1,000 rushing yards for his team. So far, he has recorded 1,162 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns and has become a key part of coach Kalen DeBoer's offense.

Dillon Johnson's injury update

After his injury during the Sugar Bowl game, the x-rays came back negative for Johnson's foot, which is good news for the Huskies. Furthermore, coach DeBoer clarified that the RB has been dealing with a foot injury for months and that he has played through the injury before during the season.

"He's playing through it. There's nothing as far as above and beyond what's happened in the past. He'd throughout the game, reaggravate it, shake it off and go back out and play. My thoughts are he'll be ready to go."

"Knowing when landed, as long as everything came out alright with everything, he was going to do everything he could to be on that football field next Monday."

What happened to Dillon Johnson?

During the third down of Washington's final possession in the fourth quarter, the RB ran down the middle to run the clock down and secure the win for his team. Instead, Johnson was tackled by Texas players as he went down following the tackle and was unable to put any pressure on his foot.

He then had to be carted off the field by the medical team. But the Huskies had done enough to clinch a 37-31 win over Texas and advance to the CFP Championship game against Michigan.

