Isas Waxter NFL draft projections: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Villanova Wildcats DB

Isas Waxter will enter the 2025 NFL draft after finishing his senior year with the Villanova Wildcats. He ended the 2024 season with 33 total tackles (24 solo) and three forced fumbles. The defensive back hopes to continue his football career in the NFL.

Waxter helped Villanova end last year with a 10-4 record and third in the Coastal Athletic Association. One of his best performances in his senior year was the 35-7 blowout loss to the Maine Black Bears on Oct. 19. He had six total tackles (five solo) and two forced fumbles.

His last game with the Wildcats was their 38-28 victory over the Deleware Blue Hens on Nov. 23, with the defensive back finishing with five total tackles (three solo).

Waxter ended his college football career competing in 46 games with 108 total tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He joins a talented 2025 NFL draft class with several teams looking to draft defensive players. Here are three teams that may consider picking the Villanova star.

Isas Waxter NFL draft: Top three landing spots

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to regroup after concluding last season with a 4-13 record and being among the worst teams in the AFC. They were also the worst franchise in the league in passing yards allowed (4,375) and passing yards allowed per game (257.4).

On Jan. 5, they played their final game, a close 26-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars defense allowed Colts quarterback Joe Flacco to finish with 23 of 40 completed passes for 264 yards and one touchdown.

Jacksonville's worst performance of the season was in their 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sep. 23. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 23 of 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

The team could look to pick the Wildcats defensive back to help improve their defense against passing yards.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had a good season despite losing 27-25 in the AFC Divisional Playoff against the Bills on Jan. 19. The Ravens prevented Allen from scoring a touchdown, as he completed 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards. Nevertheless, Baltimore's defense against passing yards is an issue that could improve on in the offseason.

Baltimore was the second-worst team in passing yards allowed (4,150) and passing yards allowed per game (244.1). Since Nate Wiggins is still under contract, the team may draft Waxter to play a backup role at cornerback. However, he could compete for a bigger role on the Ravens' defense if he shows his ability in training camp.

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another team that could be interested in Waxter is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished with a 10-7 record and played in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Washington Commanders on Jan. 12.

Tampa Bay's defense played a role in the loss as Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels had 24 of 35 completed passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. The loss was another situation where the Buccaneers' defense struggled last season, as they were the fourth-worst team in passing yards allowed (4,147).

Tampa Bay has an opportunity to draft a cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft, which could help the team compete against the best ones in the NFC.

