"It really shaped me": When Steve Sarkisian's alcoholism almost drowned him until unexpected USC firing changed his career forever

Steve Sarkisian's journey from the depths of alcoholism to coaching a College Football Playoff bound Texas Longhorns team is one of resilience and redemption.

As the Longhorns gear up for their first Playoff appearance in over a decade, Sarkisian's battle with alcoholism counts prominently, having shaped the coach into the determined leader he is today.

Steve Sarkisian's journey came full circle with a pivotal win against Alabama in September, setting the stage for a potential championship clash. Reflecting on his firing at USC, Sarkisian acknowledged how that moment continues to shape him. In a 2021 radio interview, he said:

"I think it really shaped me, quite frankly. My perseverance to fight through it."

His struggles had played out publicly, culminating in an indefinite leave of absence as USC coach in 2015. The turning point came when he showed up intoxicated to a pre-practice meeting, which led to his firing the following day.

It was a culmination of reported incidents, with ESPN detailing instances of his assistants believing he was intoxicated during games at USC. Also, the Los Angeles Times shed light on alcohol-fueled episodes during his tenure at Washington.

For Sarkisian, hitting rock bottom at USC catalyzed seeking help. Inspired by then Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia's decision to address his alcoholism, Sarkisian entered rehab after his firing.

Even after rehabilitation, he continued attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, emphasizing the ongoing nature of his battle. Fast forward to 2023, and Sarkisian, now eight years sober, stands at the helm of a resurgent Texas program. The Longhorns, with a one-loss season and a Playoff berth, are on the cusp of winning the national championship.

This battle has not only defined his coaching career but has allowed him to connect better with the struggles his players face daily.

Steve Sarkisian received support from Nick Saban

Alabama HC Nick Saban played a crucial role in Sarkisian's redemption story. He hired Sarkisian as an offensive analyst in 2016 and later promoted him to offensive coordinator.

Despite Sarkisian's brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Saban re-hired him in 2019. Saban offered him a chance to coach some of college football's brightest talents. The support wasn't just professional; it extended to Sarkisian's health.

A routine physical examination with Alabama uncovered a heart condition in 2020, requiring emergency surgery. According to Yahoo Sports, had the issue gone undetected, Sarkisian would have been potentially weeks away from a life-ending heart aneurysm.

