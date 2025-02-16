"It’s insane how high he is": Josh Pate weighs in on the Arch Manning hype for the 2025 Heisman Trophy odds

The member of the legendary Manning family, Arch Manning, is set to take center stage in the 2025 college football season as Quinn Ewers moves on to the National Football League.

Texas Longhorns fans couldn't wait for Arch to take charge of the team, not just because of his famous last name but also due to his electric performances whenever he got on the field last season.

In 2024, Manning started two of their games for the Longhorns when Ewers was out due to his injury, leading both games and ending them on the winning side.

Arch is one of the most hyped players for the 2025 season, with many fans believing he will be the one to take the Heisman trophy home as well.

As of last month, Manning is the favorite to secure the Heisman Trophy honor with +750 odds.

On Friday, college football analyst Josh Pate discussed the Manning hype train and whether the Texas star will be the best quarterback in 2025.

"Is Arch Manning the clear breakout QB for this year? Or if it’s not him, whomst is it? (Reading a social media question) Arch Manning, of course, qualifies,” Pate said. “I saw the Heisman odds. It’s insane how high he is, but yes, he’ll be his own conversation this year. The nuance is in his supporting cast."

“I believe in Arch Manning.” Pate added. “I also believe he lost his top three wide receivers, multiple offensive linemen and a tight end. It’s Texas though, so you hope they can backfill effectively.”

CFB insider makes his pick between Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier

Just like Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is also expected to have a standout year in 2025, with many comparing the two.

On Wednesday's episode of the "College GameDay Podcast," Rece Davis discussed whether he would choose Arch or Garrett to have a better year this season and earn First-Team All-SEC honors, picking the Manning prodigy due to Steve Sarkisian's competence.

"I might lean Arch though," Davis said. "With the Sark numbers. Nussmeier, I think, is as good as anybody in the country. His arm talent is ridiculous. The throws are great.

"I guess what I'm saying is, I think Texas might be better than LSU next year, and that will help Arch, even if Nussmeier maybe puts up slightly better numbers if Texas wins more games. That might help."

The two quarterbacks will be going head-to-head for the title of best quarterback in the SEC in 2025.

