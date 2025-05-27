"It's a lot harder" - CFB insider questions Carson Beck's ability to fill Cam Ward's shoes while casting doubt on Mario Cristobal's weapons

After his abrupt transfer portal move from Georgia to the Miami Hurricanes, Carson Beck has a lot to prove heading into the 2025 college football season, especially after Cam Ward's successful campaign last season.

Ad

Ward led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 season in 2024 and later went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The ex-Miami QB tallied 4,313 passing yards along with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, which means Beck will have a lot of pressure to fill Ward's shoes this year.

Talking about Beck's situation compared to Ward, college football insider J.D. PicKell said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Carson Beck is going to be in a completely new system under Shannon Dawson, transferring over from Georgia. I don't question the talent. I don't think anybody actually questions the arm talent on Carson. The question is, how dialed in are you to what this offense is supposed to look like?

Ad

Trending

"Because Cam Ward last year during spring practice, we're hearing about him change the play a lot of scrimmage, being a total command, and called the offense himself, Carson Beck, he could have the offense down to that level of, you know, from a philosophical perspective, but until you actually do it in a football game, until you actually do it in 11 on 11, it's a lot harder for that thing to be, be real, if you will." (2:00)

Ad

Ad

Mario Cristobal offers insight on Carson Beck's injury

The former Georgia QB faced a right elbow injury during the SEC championship game against Texas last year, which ended his season, followed by surgery and a lot of recovery.

The recovery lasted till the spring practice, which is why Carson Beck couldn't attend the training.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal announced that Beck is ready to throw and join the Hurricanes to prepare for the 2025 college football season.

Ad

"He looks great," Cristobal said. "He's been throwing the ball and he looks normal. He looks even better than normal. He feels like he's just about there, and we start our entire team workouts. We’ve report on Sunday, and we start on Monday. He is cleared to do everything, so it's exciting times for him and our football team."

Beck and the Hurricanes will take on the field against Notre Dame to kick off the 2025 season on 31st August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More