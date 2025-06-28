"It’s not something that you can really replicate": Cade Klubnik shares exhilarating experience on attending Manning Passing Academy

Cade Klubnik attended the 2025 Manning Passing Academy. It's the second time the Clemson Tigers star is featuring at the event after being at last year's edition. Klubnik was among the highly promising college quarterbacks to work at the prestigious academy.

On Friday, Klubnik spoke about his experience at the 2025 iteration of the Passing Academy. The Tigers star said:

"I think just getting to be around the whole Manning family and learn everything that they are. It is just really fun. That is why I wanted to come back. I remember coming last year and learning so much. I felt like I was a better QB by the time I left, in just a few short days. Having that experience, getting to learn from the other QBs in the country."

"Looking back on last year (2024) that was one of the biggest things that I learned is just getting to sit in the dorm room until 12:00 and just learning about each other’s lives and learning what they have gone through and kind of what I have gone through in the ups and downs," Klubnik continued.

"The special guests, we got Jon Gruden this year. But I think just the experience of being here and the people you’re surrounded with, there is nothing like it. It's not something that you can really replicate."

Cade Klubnik had the best season of his college football career in 2024. He recorded career highs across the major statistical categories while helping the team to a College Football Playoff appearance. Klubnik recorded 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added seven rushing touchdowns as welll.

Klubnik's performances earned him rave reviews, and some scouts felt that he should have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. However, the skilled pocket passer has opted to return for his senior season in familiar surroundings.

Cade Klubnik enters 2025 season with Heisman Trophy expectations

According to BET MGM, Cade Klubnik has +1000 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. These are the third-best odds for the prestigious award in the lead-up to the season opener.

The only players with better odds to take home the biggest individual prize in college football are Arch Manning (+600) and Garrett Nussmeier (+850). Manning and Nussmeier play for the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers, respectively, with both teams having solid chances of going all the way in the 2025 season.

Klubnik is one of the best returning quarterbacks in the country thanks to his combination of pocket presence, physicality and football IQ. He's key to a lot of the great things that occur on Clemson's offense.

The Tigers will fancy their chances in what's likely to be Klubnik's final season with the program.

