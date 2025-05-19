“It will be hard for me to conceive again”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders’ second child dreams dampened by doctor

Deiondra Sanders is the first daughter of Colorado Buffaloes' coach Deion Sanders and the older sister of NFL football players Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. In 2024, Deiondra was a regular at Colorado Buffaloes games as she watched her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, take on major collegiate programs.
Deiondra Sanders is the mother of Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, her first child and Coach Prime's first grandchild. She and her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees, welcomed the baby in 2024. While Deiondra would like another child, it won't be easy.
Deiondra posted on her X account, explaining why:
"He asked did I want another child. I said Yes I definitely do with my husband. He told me it will be hard for me to conceive again. He was surprised I was able to have Snow. Well I heard that before but I believe and trust in God!!"
It's important to note that Deiondra had a tough pregnancy while she carried Baby Snow. Thankfully, it all worked out as she gave birth to a healthy child, the latest addition to the Sanders family.
What's next for Deiondra and the rest of Coach Prime’s children?
Deiondra Sanders is embracing her role as a mother while staying active on social media. She is building her relationship with Baby Show and chronicling his milestones on her social media accounts.
Furthermore, she's currently navigating the drama involving singer Dej Loaf, her family and the joint album Jacquees and Loaf are promoting. It's been a dicey situation, with family members on both sides arguing their cases.
Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are aiming for spots on the active rosters of the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. It's been reported that Coach Prime's sons gave a good impression in the rookie minicamp and are adjusting well to the big leagues.
Deion Sanders Jr. is the media expert in the household and will continue covering the Buffaloes for the foreseeable future. The youngest of the Sanders children is Shelomi, who plays basketball for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place