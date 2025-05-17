Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. finds himself in front of the camera at Shedeur Sanders’ jersey release

Deion Sanders Jr. has made a living out of capturing special moments with his camera. But on Shedeur Sanders' jersey release, it was Bucky who was caught by the lens of another camera.

The eldest son of Coach Prime shared a post with a picture of him posing next to his brother's Cleveland Browns jersey at the event on Saturday.

"God is the Greatest," the post read. "Well off Media!!!"

Deion Sanders Jr. during Shedeur's jersey reveal. - Source: Instagram/@deionsandersjr

During the event, Shedeur took some pictures in his Browns uniform. He will switch from the No. 2 he wore in college to No. 12. That was the same number worn by Sanders' mentor, Tom Brady.

Of course, Deion Sanders Jr. was also working the camera during the event. He also posted a video of the quarterback posing for the cameras.

Shedeur Sanders posing in his Cleveland Browns uniform. - Source: Instagram@/deionsandersjr

Shedeur Sanders landed on Kevin Stefanski's squad after sliding to the fifth round in the NFL draft. Sanders, once expected to be a top-five pick, fell down the order and was the sixth quarterback taken off the board, with Cleveland taking him with the 144th pick.

The former Colorado Buffaloes signal caller will battle with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, for the QB1 spot in Cleveland's depth chart.

Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, but after a disappointing stint as the starter and suffering an Achilles injury, he is not expected to get any playing time in the first half of the 2025 season.

Even after the quarterback left Colorado, Deion Sanders Jr. keeps following up on his brother's journey, now as an NFL quarterback.

Sports show host compares Deion Sanders Jr.'s brother, Shedeur, to three QBs

The Browns have had a poor track record of drafting quarterbacks, and Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd doesn't seem to have much confidence that Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel, for that matter, will be any different.

On Thursday's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the host gave an unflattering list of quarterbacks he thinks about when looking at Shedeur.

“When I look at Shedeur, all I can think of is Johnny Manziel, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield," Cowherd said. "This is what happens, this is what losing causes. Hope it ends well, I’ve got my doubts.”

All three quarterbacks spent time in Cleveland during their careers, but they had varying levels of success. While Manziel was a bust and Watson never lived up to the contract he was given, Mayfield had a decent time with the Browns, leading the franchise to their only playoff win since January 1995.

Browns fans hope Shedeur's time in Cleveland goes differently.

