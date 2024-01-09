Jabbar Muhammad injury: What happened to Washington CB during CFP National Championship game vs Michigan?

Jabbar Muhammad has been one of the most important players for the No. 2 Washington Huskies this season. However, the cornerback went down with a rather serious injury during the CFP national championship game against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Muhammad went down with an arm injury in the second quarter of the contest. The 22-year-old suffered his injury after making a solid tackle on Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Soon after making the tackle, Muhammad grabbed his arm and was clearly in a lot of pain. He spent some time on the field with medical personnel before heading towards the sidelines for treatment.

Jabbar Muhammad injury update

Washington Huskies CB Jabbar Muhammad

According to reports, Muhammad appeared to have injured his right shoulder. Some also reported that he might have suffered a collarbone injury.

The severity of Muhammad's injury is unknown and has left Washington in a spot of bother for the remainder of the game.

Muhammad earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors with the Huskies this season. The defensive back entered the CFP title game with 44 tackles, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Before leaving the field with his injury, Muhammad had three pass breakups in the national championship game against the Wolverines.

When will Jabbar Muhammad return?

Fortunately for Washington, Muhammad returned to action before the end of the second quarter. The Huskies will hope that their start defensive back will be able to perform at his best for the rest of the game.

Muhammad's return is certainly a boost for Washington. However, the Huskies currently trail the Michigan Wolverines 17-10 at halftime.

How to watch the 2024 CFP national championship?

The 2024 Michigan vs. Washington CFP national championship is currently being broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream.

The Michigan-Washington contest began at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

