Jack Swarbick salary: How much does present Notre Dame AD make? Contract breakdown & net worth explored

Notre Dame has been Jack Swarbrick's athletic director for 15 years, and the news that he was going to step down next year was met with consternation by observers. His contract still runs until the 2023-2024 school year, but it's likely he will step down sooner.

How much does Jack Swarbick earn compared to other top ADs?

As a private institution, Notre Dame is not subject to public open records laws and accordingly doesn't have to release information like its athletic director's salary.

Not only was Jack Swarbick among the highest earning of the elite ADs in the country last year, he was the top earner. According to reports, he brought home $400,000 in deffered compensation on top of his $2.3 million salary for a total of a cool $2.7 million. Swarbick comfortably dwarfs LSU's Scott Woodward and Alabama's Greg Byrne, who rake in just under $2 million.

The top three is rounded off by Ohio State's Gene, Smith who takes home just above $2 million, and Texas' Chris Del Conte at $2.42 million a year. It certainly pays to be an AD.

Indications are that Swarbick's net worth stands at $5 million as at the end of 2021 with no new numbers to suggest a significant change in that number.

What's Jack Swarbick's legacy, and what's next for him?

Jack Swarbick has been one of the most influential members of college sports in the past 15 years. His support of the new 12-team CFP model being implemented next year is considered significant. He has been at the forefront of reprioritizing academics and player welfare in an environment that has exploited the entertainment value of players without regard for the human element.

Notre Dame has consistently been a winner during his tenure, winning eight national team championships under his guidance.

While Notre Dame football has played five games against Atlantic Coast Conference opposition during the season, the Fighting Irish have still maintained their independent status. He consistently raised the bar for the hockey program until it was accepted into the Big Ten six years ago and the Fighting Irish entered the ACC in 2013.

Notre Dame has already annnounced his successor, with NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua set to step into the role in early 2024. Bevacqua is leaving his post early in July to start a smooth transition as a special assistant to the president of athletics at Notre Dame.

