Recently, an interview of Colorado coach Deion Sanders on CBS' "60 Minutes" received mixed reactions in the college football fraternity.

The episode did not sit well with Jackson State, where Coach Prime coached for three seasons before departing for Boulder with his sons Shilo and Shedeur.

The "60 Minutes" segment featuring Coach Prime was criticized by Tomekia Reed, the Jackson State women's basketball coach, who posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the comparisons CBS' feature made between Jackson's infrastructure and that of Colorado.

“@60Minutes, y’all made Jackson, MS look horrible. You should be ashamed of yourselves for showing the worst house you can find in America and making it like that describes us. I’m not even sure if that abandoned house you showed is even in Jackson. #ThisisHome,” Reed wrote.

Reed made an important clarification, though:

“My post is not about Prime! So don’t start that. I am proud of his move and opportunity, and I cheer for them every game. He is showing that once an HBCU coach gets a chance, they can make it happen! My post is about how 60 minutes could have shown a better Jackson, MS.”

"60 Minutes" reporter Jon Wertheim presented a stark contrast between the two cities in his narration during the episode. The video then cut to a dilapidated house in Jackson, to which Reed apparently took offense.

Tomekia Reed has coached Jackson State since 2018.

Is Deion Sanders going to the NFL?

The impressive 3-0 start at underdogs Colorado by Deion Sanders has increased speculation that he could be in line for an NFL job at some point in the future.

Considering he also immensely improved Jackson State, it shows that his coaching career thus far is no fluke.

On an episode of "The Herd with Colin Herd," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt dispelled the rumors that will come as music to Buffaloes fans' ears.

"He’s not going to the NFL," Klatt said. "I don’t know if he’s gonna be at Colorado for sure. I can’t say that, but he’s not going to the NFL."

Klatt further revealed the reasons behind his assertions and why Colorado fans can get comfortable with Coach Prime's presence in Boulder:

"Deion doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. He’s told me that point-blank to my face. He believes that his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids, and this is where he feels called.

"In fact, the word that he used with us in our meeting — and you’ll know this because he’s very forward about his faith — he believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college. Be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life."

Deion Sanders himself put the rumors to bed before the clash against the Colorado State Rams.

“I’m not going to the NFL,” Sanders said. “I like it here in Boulder.”

It's only week three, and the football atmosphere in Boulder is sizzling due to the Deion Sanders effect. It would be a shame were he to opt for the NFL because he makes college football much more fun.