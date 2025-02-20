Jacob Parrish NFL Draft Projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Kansas State CB

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Kansas State's Jacob Parrish recently played in the Senior Bowl as an underclassman. With his skill set and grit, the junior cornerback earned some favor from draft analysts and scouts. He'll have the chance to impress them more later this month at the NFL scouting combine.

Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team scouted Parrish earlier this month and compared him to the Minnesota Vikings' Byron Murphy, a Pro Bowler this past season.

Crabbs wrote that Parrish "projects as a starting cornerback with some scheme versatility at the NFL level. He's a highly proficient man corner with an effective punch and transitional quickness to play in press."

Parrish didn't have to wait long to get on the field for the Wildcats. In 2022, he played in 14 games as a true freshman and, after that, started every game for Kansas State until the end of the 2024 regular season. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller praised Parrish last month.

"He's undersized at 5-10 and 183 pounds but he plays tough at the line of scrimmage and limits targets with his closing speed," Miller posted on X. "He's probably a slot in the pros—he split his time at KState—but I wouldn't be surprised if he left Mobile with a top 75 grade."

Parrish talked to the Wichita Eagle about his showing at the Senior Bowl.

"I think I showed them how good I am in man coverage," Parrish said. "I put a lot of good stuff on tape. I was always in the right spot. I was also proud of my ability to tackle. I have the mindset to come down and hit you, even if you are a bigger player."

Parrish is training in Dallas for the NFL scouting combine. He hopes to be taken in the second round of April's NFL Draft.

Jacob Parrish 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

Pro Football Focus assigned the Raiders the worst coverage grade in the league last season, with injuries in the secondary contributing to that. Nate Hobbs, the team's slot corner, is set to hit the open market. So is his understudy, Darnay Holmes.

Parrish could fill that role if those guys depart. Pete Carroll previously built a strong defensive backfield through the NFL Draft in Seattle.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

Jourdan Lewis is a free agent and Trevon Diggs is dealing with a knee injury that's raised some concerns. The Cowboys were in the middle of the pack as a pass defense last season, meaning they could improve and make life a little easier on Dak Prescott.

America's Team must strengthen its secondary to avoid a showing similar to last year's. Parrish's presence would help.

#3. Cincinnati Bengals

Much like Parrish, Mike Hilton is undersized and scrappy. He's manned the Bengals' slot corner role for four seasons and is a free agent this offseason. Last season, Cincinnati gave up the fourth-most passing scores in the league, part of a defense that hung Joe Burrow out to dry.

Cincinnati might see enough of Hilton in Parrish to take him in the NFL Draft and have him slide into the spot left if the eight-year pro leaves.

