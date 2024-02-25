Jacoby Mathews transfer: 5 landing spots for the Texas A&M DB ft. USC Trojans and more

Texas A&M's defensive back Jacoby Mathews has announced his intention to enter the 15-day spring transfer portal, which opens on April 15th. Mathews spent two seasons with the Aggies and went on to record 76 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 21 games. Last season, Mathews played in 11 games for the Aggies and went on to record 46 tackles and a solitary interception.

Mathews was expected to be a part of the starting lineup this spring under new head coach Mike Elko, who replaced Jimbo Fischer last November. However, it looks like he has his heart set on becoming the 19th scholarship player from Texas A&M to enter the portal this offseason. The sophomore has two years of eligibility left.

Let us look at some of his potential landing spots.

Top 5 landing spots for Jacoby Mathews

#1 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are in need of a complete revamp of their roster this upcoming season if they want to be viewed as contenders for the national championship. Last season, head coach Lincoln Riley was successful in recording an average 8-5 campaign with a Holiday Bowl win over Louisville.

Adding Mathews to the team could be the boost that the Trojans need with regard to their defensive line. The team lost the likes of Chris Thompson Jr., De'Jon Benton, and Jamar Sekona to the transfer window. The Trojans have also brought in Kamari Ramsey from UCLA. Mathews might just find the perfect home at USC.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Another possible destination for Mathews could be Alabama, who have a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer. After Nick Saban's retirement, several key players decided to leave Tuscaloosa in the 30-day window.

Alabama's star safety, Caleb Downs, decided to use the portal to transfer to Ohio State. Jacoby Mathews could be the replacement that DeBoer needs for his defensive line.

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes had one of the top-notch defenses last season. Unfortunately, Ryan Day could not lead his team to glory and a playoff spot as they underperformed compared to the 2023 national champions, the Michigan Wolverines.

Day will now be looking forward to turning the tide this upcoming season as Jim Harbaugh has left Ann Arbor. The prospect of fortifying his defensive line could be one that Day looks at in the spring transfer portal. Mathews is the kind of player who could serve him well.

#4 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines could be an interesting destination for Jacoby Mathews. Despite Harbaugh's departure, new head coach Sherrone Moore was successful in retaining most of the roster during the 30-day window. The only player to enter the portal was safety Keon Sabb, who joined the Crimson Tide.

With the position open, Moore could look to bring Jacoby Mathews in to solidify his defense.

#5 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs lost a few key defensive players, such as Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, and Kamari Lassiter, to the NFL draft this year. Coach Kirby Smart does have an arsenal of defensive players in his rotation. However, he could be looking to fill up the void in the spring transfer portal.

Bringing in Jacoby Mathews could be a plan of action for Smart. Mathews could be a good fit in the Bulldogs' secondary alongside the likes of Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson.

