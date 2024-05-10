Jalen Hurts Alabama career: Stats, notable records, achievements and more

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spent his collegiate career primarily with Alabama before transferring for his final season with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. The Eagles drafted him as the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On that note, we take a look at Hurts' career with retired HC Nick Saban at the Alabama Crimson Tide, including his stats and notable achievements.

Jalen Hurts Alabama stats

Syndication: Montgomery

The 25-year-old QB began his collegiate journey as a freshman for the Crimson Tide in 2016.

He competed for the QB1 role with Blake Barnett. After Barnett started the first game of the season, Jalen Hurts was named the starter for the rest of the 2016 campaign by Saban.

He recorded 2,780 passing yards and 23 TDs along with 954 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. The quarterback returned as a starter for his sophomore season and played a crucial part in helping Alabama to a 13-1 overall campaign and become the national champions.

Hurts recorded 2,081 passing yards and 17 touchdowns along with 855 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. However, during the natty game against Georgia, Hurts lackluster performance led to him being benched in favor of freshman Tua Tagovailoa. He then led the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 comeback victory against the Bulldogs.

Following that, Tagovailoa started the first game for Alabama during the 2018 season. While Hurts played in rotation, Tagovalia was named the QB1 ahead of the next game for that season.

As a backup, Hurts put up 765 passing yards and eight TDs before transferring to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

Jalen Hurts notable Alabama records and achievements

As a freshman, Hurts was the first QB in 32 years to be the starter for the team, after Vince Sutton in 1984.

With 954 rushing yards, he broke the single-season program record previously set by Steadman Shealy (791). Hurts' 36 overall touchdowns also broke Blake Sims' single-season record of 35 set during the 2014 season.

Moreover, Jalen Hurts was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year for his incredible 2016 campaign. He was also named the First-team All-SEC as a freshman. He also completed his bachelor's degree in communications and information sciences in 2018.

Jalen Hurts Oklahoma stats and career

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Oklahoma vs Louisiana State

After being the backup to Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts joined the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019.

As a graduate transfer, Hurts immediately had an impact on the season and helped the Sooners win the Big 12 championship and secure a playoff berth. Unfortunately, the team lost in the semifinal to the LSU Tigers.

Hurts completed his final year of eligibility with the Sooners recording 3,851 passing yards and 32 TD passes. He also had 1,298 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind former LSU QB Joe Burrow.