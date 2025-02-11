Jalon Walker 2025 NFL Draft: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Georgia OLB ft. Carolina Panthers 

Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Jalon Walker is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. At an athletic 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Walker is equally adept at playing off-ball linebacker, dropping into coverage and making plays sideline-to-sideline or as a pass rusher.

As expected for a player his size, his main attributes are acceleration and speed. He is good at covering tight ends and running backs when dropping back but is powerful enough to hold the point of attack against the run and create pressure off the edge.

Walker sometimes struggles to break away from blockers and is inexperienced with only one season as an every-down linebacker. He certainly has the tools to contribute at the next level but might need some seasoning before unlocking his full potential.

Top 3 landing spots for Georgia OLB Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker (11) can rush the quarterback well. - Source: Imagn

Despite his relative lack of experience, Jalon Walker is considered a first-round prospect by many draft analysts. He’s expected to go in the middle of the round, after a strong junior season in which he finished with 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

While some teams may consider his versatility an asset, others might view Walker as a player who couldn’t get established in a single role in his college career. He should still find a spot in the opening night of the draft.

Here's a closer look at three potential destinations that could be a good fit for the former Bulldog.

#3. Atlanta Falcons

In this case, the fit is directly as an edge rusher as the Atlanta Falcons have some talent and speed at linebacker. However, Raheem Morris’ defense was 30th in the League in sacks and their inability to get to the quarterback hurt the entire defensive unit.

Keeping Jalon Walker in his college home state would give the Falcons a dynamic pass rusher who can also stop the run. Assuming he can keep the momentum from his senior year, the Salisbury, North Carolina native could be an important contributor from the start.

With a team full of talent in most other positions and little cap room to work with, the Falcons should focus on getting some pass rushers on defense, as it is their most glaring need coming into 2025.

#2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a transition. After struggling the past two seasons, LA made it to the playoffs in 2024 but didn’t have enough to get past the Houston Texans. On defense, there are questions about Khalil Mack’s future. The former Defensive Player of the Year will become a free agent this offseason and could leave the team.

The Chargers still have Joey Bosa on the roster, but he’s struggled with injuries and needs a running mate on the other side of the line. As for off-ball linebacker, the team’s linebacking corps has four free agents, including Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye.

Jalon Walker could be well utilized in Jim Harbaugh’s defense with the team needing to add an edge rusher and linebacker. This could be a good fit for the Georgia player.

#1. Carolina Panthers

The best news for the Carolina Panthers as they closed the 2025 season was the emergence of Bryce Young as a capable quarterback. With the Alabama Crimson Tide product set under center, the Panthers can focus on filling other holes.

Carolina struggled to create consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks after trading Brian Burns before the season started. Pairing Jalon Walker with Jadeveon Clowney could give them a better pass rush in 2025.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could also use Walker's versatility to create mismatches around the defense.

Which NFL team do you think should look to draft Jalon Walker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

