Jase McClellan NFL Draft Projection: How high will the Alabama RB go?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an incredible knack for finding and developing elite running backs and that has been the case with senior Jase McClellan. He has been a superstar in the backfield for the Roll Tide and has been able to get some extended touches throughout the season after sharing a backfield with players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris during his four-year collegiate career.

He has been doing pretty well himself throughout his career but has some interesting strengths and weaknesses in his game. With the 2024 NFL draft class coming up, how high will Jase McClellan be drafted?

What round would Jase McClellan get selected in the 2024 NFL draft?

Jase McClellan is one of the most interesting NFL draft prospects that could enter the draft class as he has perhaps not shown enough to deserve being considered a top running back. Throughout four college football seasons, McClellan has recorded 341 rushing attempts for 1,894 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns as well as 38 receptions for 398 yards (10.5 yards per catch) with six touchdown receptions.

Right now, it is difficult to examine McClellan as a top-15 running back in the 2024 NFL draft class. He is not a good pass-catching running back and does not have a season where he has been the bell cow running back even this season as he had less than 1/3 of the rushing attempts throughout the season.

Expect to see McClellan be selected in the sixth or seventh round in the upcoming draft.

Should McClellan enter the NFL draft?

McClellan has another year of eligibility as the 2020 COVID season has given every player an additional year to play college football. He has failed to eclipse 900 rushing yards in any season and the running back class for the 2025 NFL draft class is a lot softer so in theory, he will be more in demand and possibly become a Day 1 selection due to the position scarcity.

While running backs have some of the shortest shelf lives in the National Football League, he is leaving millions of dollars on the table by getting picked rounds later. Expect him to return to the Crimson Tide for the 2024 college football season.

