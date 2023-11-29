Jaxson Dart Landing Spots: Patriots, Bengals, Panthers and Lions emerge as probable

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback junior Jaxson Dart has proven to be an outstanding quarterback and has not made the decision if he is going to return to school or enter the NFL draft. So far this season, Dart is 208-of-318 (65.4 completion percentage) for 2,985 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to five interceptions.

Here's a look at some of the most likely teams to want him if he foregoes his eligibility and enters the 2024 NFL draft class:

Jaxson Dart's potential landing spots

Dart is not expected to be selected until Day 3 of the NFL draft and that means he is likely going to be a backup quarterback in the league. With the amount of injuries we have seen to quarterbacks, specifically this season, this is an important position to fill.

#1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are an interesting team as they are going to likely get a quarterback in the first round but getting Jaxson Dart makes sense for them to have some competition. This Patriots team has few quarterback options right now with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Will Greier so expect the team to look to draft multiple quarterbacks in this 2024 NFL draft.

#2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are in disarray after firing coach Frank Reich so things are going to be interesting. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has not looked like a good quarterback at the NFL level so having a rookie backup helps give Young competition. Dart is going to play a major role in competing if he goes to the NFL but would be a backup at best as a No. 1 pick is going to get every opportunity to succeed.

#3. Cincinnati Bengals

With the injuries to Joe Burrow over the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals need to find an inexpensive backup quarterback who can play at a decent level. Jaxson Dart has been able to do that at the collegiate level and would be a great addition on a rookie contract to help salary cap situations while the Bengals pay Joe Burrow and need to make decisions on the wide receiver core.

#4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been playing extremely well this season and Jaxson Dart could be a great quarterback to be in the room for the team. Jared Goff's contract ends after the 2024 season and Teddy Bridgewater is on a one-year deal currently. With an offensive mind in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and incredible skill position players, this would be a great landing spot for Dart.

