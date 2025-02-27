Jihaad Campbell NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Alabama LB

Jihaad Campbell is one of the most interesting draft prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. The Alabama hybrid linebacker burst onto the scene this season with more than 100 tackles, and that production has shot him up draft boards.

Jihaad Campbell’s NFL Draft profile

NCAA Football: Alabama at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

CBS Sports has him ranked as the top linebacker in this year’s class, while NFL Draft Buzz and PFF have him ranked second. He projects to be either a late first-round or early day 2 pick. Campbell is the modern-day hybrid linebacker who is fast, strong in tackling, and can hold up in coverage.

He compares favorably to defensive player of the year candidate Zack Baun. Both of them have long, rangy frames and are deceptively quick.

Jihaad Campbell 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Alabama LB

#5 – Seattle Seahawks

Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman mocked Jihaad Campbell to the Seahawks at #18 overall. The Seahawks would be a logical fit with starter Ernest Jones potentially departing via free agency.

The middle of the defense also needs more playmakers. The reason why the Seahawks are not higher on this list is that they are in no-man’s land with their draft picks and Campbell’s projection. #18 overall might be a bit rich based on his draft grade, and it is highly likely he will not be around when the Seahawks pick again at #50.

#4 – New Orleans Saints

Campbell is the type of player who can help mold the culture of the defense. Willie Gay held one of the outside linebacker spots last season, but he was unspectacular and is now a free agent.

Adding Campbell would likely improve the Saints' run defense. They gave up 2,404 yards rushing last season, which was 31st in the league. The Saints have picks #9 in the first round and #40 in the second round.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay stalwart Lavonte David is considering retirement and is a free agent. Those are big Super Bowl-sized shoes to fill. Jihaad Campbell can help fill that void. Even if David chooses to return to the Bucs, Campbell can still fill in one of the other linebacker positions. The Bucs have the 19th overall pick.

#2 – Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Matt Milano has missed significant time in the past two seasons. It is unrealistic to expect him to make it through all the games, especially if the Bills were to make a late playoff run.

Jihaad Campbell could also remind Bills evaluators of Tremaine Edmunds, a player they picked in the first round in 2018. They do not have that many holes to fill and should instead be looking for impact players to get them over the hump. The Bills have the 30th pick in the NFL draft.

#1 – Las Vegas Raiders

New head coach Pete Carroll will want to emphasize excellence on defense. He had players like Bobby Wagner from the “Legion of Boom” days in Seattle. Campbell has outstanding physical traits and tackles very well, and he could be just the type of player that Carroll likes. The Raiders could use their second-round pick, pick 37, to target Campbell.

