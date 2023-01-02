Jim Harbaugh's coaching history and records: More about the Wolverines HC

Jim Harbaugh is the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and holds a special place in the college's football history. Harbaugh is one of the most brilliant coaching minds out there, and it should be noted that he isn't coaching in the NFL due to a lack of offers. He is comfortable with the hands-on approach in college football, which is becoming increasingly difficult in the NFL today.

That isn't to say that Harbaugh has been coaching at the college level throughout his career, as that would be inaccurate. Harbaugh had his time in the NFL and made an impact during his few years in the big league.

Jim Harbaugh's NFL coaching career

Jim Harbaugh got his first job in the NFL in 2002 when he was appointed as the Oakland Raiders' quarterback coach. His addition to the Raiders' offense proved to be a masterstroke, as the noted underachievers made the playoffs that season. They had a 2-1 postseason record in that campaign.

For all his hard work, the fairytale start to his NFL career didn't carry on into the 2003 season, as the Raiders regressed. The Raiders had a 4-12 record for the season and clearly missed the playoffs. That marked the end of Harbaugh's first spell in the NFL, as he left the Raiders to take up the head coaching gig at the San Diego Toreros.

Harbaugh stayed on the NCAA scene for the next seven years before getting the job he most certainly desired. Harbaugh was offered the head coach role at the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2011 NFL season. The 49ers were a team in transition, and they needed a bright offensive mind to take them to the next level, so they chose Jim Harbaugh to get the job done.

Harbaugh did not disappoint, and the rookie NFL head coach led the side to a playoff appearance on the back of a 13-3 regular season record. They lost in the NFC Championship game that season, but at least the seeds of success were well and truly sown.

Harbaugh's next two seasons in San Francisco yielded two more NFC Championship games with one Super Bowl appearance (2012, losing to the Baltimore Ravens). His last season with the 49ers came in 2014 when he led the side to an 8-8 record.

After a breakdown in his relationship with the front office, Harbaugh and the 49ers parted ways. That marked the end of Harbaugh's NFL career, as he has refused the chance to coach at that level since his firing.

Jim Harbaugh's College Football coaching career

Jim Harbaugh has had great success coaching at the college level, and his record speaks for itself. The veteran HC has occupied the top position in three elite college programs, spanning twelve years, and has stacked up only two losing campaigns. Those seasons came with the Stanford Cardinals, a college football program that was disappointing before he took the reins.

Harbaugh has been massive for his current side, the Michigan Wolverines, and he is reputed to have changed the team culture. Harbaugh has guided the Wolverines to a 61-24 record and is 43-17 in Big Ten games. This is due to his patience, poise, and ability to get the most out of raw prospects.

What has Jim Harbaugh been up to lately?

Jim Harbaugh has been attempting to win the elusive NCAA tournament title with the Michigan Wolverines. The title is the pinnacle of college football, and his Wolverine side has been getting closer each year. This year was particularly painful, as the Wolverines were upset by significant underdogs, the TCU Horned Frogs.

That means that Harbaugh will need to wait another season to reach the zenith of college football. In the meantime, the Bill Callahan mentee seems set to reject NFL jobs until he is ready for another challenge.

