Grace Harbaugh, the daughter of Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh has always been a vociferous supporter of the Wolverines and especially this season, she hasn't shied away from showing her allegiance.

After the Wolverines clinched the national championship crown on Monday against the Washington Huskies, Grace Harbaugh posted a video of her reaction on her Instagram stories from the gridiron with the caption:

"Go blue forever."

Grace Harbaugh, Michigan's number one fan

Grace Harbaugh has never been afraid to defend the Michigan Wolverines and her father, especially in a season riddled with controversy for the champions, from recruitment woes to sign-stealing accusations.

After the Wolverines beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime of last week's CFP playoff semifinals, Grace was at the forefront of the Michigan fans hitting back at a skeptical CFB crowd that had accused them of cheating.

She posted a scathing remark on her Instagram stories after the epic game:

"Evil Empire laughing all the way to the natty," she wrote.

Jim Harbaugh sits at the big boys table

Jim Harbaugh comes from a family of high achievers with both his brother, John and father, Jack having coached teams that have won championships, something that was sorely missing from the Michigan coach's resume.

Jack won an FCS Division I title with Western Kentucky in 2002 as head coach while John's Baltimore Ravens beat Jim's San Francisco 49ers to lift the Super Bowl title in 2013.

While the Michigan coach has led his team to several Big Ten titles, his lack of success in the national championship had always stung, a stain that has now been wiped out.

After the 34-13 win against the Washington Huskies, Jim Harbaugh finally has his credentials stamped to sit at the big boy's table during family gatherings. He admitted his delight at the situation in his postgame news conference.

“I can now sit at the big person’s table in the family!” Jim Harbaugh said. “My dad, Jack Harbaugh won a national championship, and my brother won a Super Bowl. It’s good to be at the big person’s table from now on.”

With rumors about his future swirling, Harbaugh was too delighted at the win to address them and requested the assembled media:

“I just want to enjoy this,” he said. “I hope you can give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?”

With his recent numerous woes in Ann Arbor, not many Michigan fans would begrudge Jim Harbaugh the chance to move on to the NFL especially after he delivered the most coveted trophy in college football to their doorstep.